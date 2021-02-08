Iowa Beef Expo adds events for 2021

Mallory Robinson began her duties as director of the Iowa Beef Expo in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and unlike many shows, she has this year’s event right on schedule.

The winter event will be held Feb. 13-21 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

“We are following the governor’s mandate and asking everyone to wear a mask, but we’re moving forward with the expo,” she says.

Along with several breed shows and sales, the expo offers a thriving trade show that grows every year.

“Some won’t be here due to COVID, but we have new vendors and we are excited about that,” Robinson says.

She says consignor numbers are similar to a year ago, even with two fewer breeds.

Two new events are being held. Along with a Sale Heifer Futurity event, the expo will feature a Supreme Row where each breed can display one bull and one heifer. A large cash prize will be awarded to the consignor and owner if their animal is chosen as the overall grand champion.

“We’re very excited about this, and it’s a great way to reward people for their work,” Robinson says.

Below is the complete show and sale schedule. More information may be found online at www.iowabeefexpo.com. Commercial exhibits open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 13

Iowa Shorthorn Display, 9 a.m. Stalls; Iowa Angus Show, 9:30 a.m., Pavilion; Iowa Limousin Parade, 2 p.m., Aisle.

Sunday, Feb. 14

Judging contest registration, 7:30 a.m., Gammon Barn; Judging Contest, 9 a.m., Pavilion; Iowa Shorthorn Display, 9 a.m., Stalls; Iowa Angus Sale, noon, Penningroth; Iowa Limousin Sale, noon, North Annex; Simmental Video Parade, 1 p.m., Pavilion; Iowa Charolais Video Parade, 2 p.m., Pavilion.