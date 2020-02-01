Producers attending the 44th Iowa Beef Expo will notice a few changes on the schedule.
“We’ve moved a few things around this year,” says Gale VanAernam, a producer from Exira and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council.
The annual winter event kicks off Saturday, Feb. 8, and runs through Feb. 16 at the State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.
Perhaps the biggest change is moving the Angus sale to Sunday, Feb. 9. Cowboy church services will also be available Sunday morning. That date also includes the always-growing judging contest.
“We are expecting big numbers this year,” VanAernam says.
The trade show also continues to grow.
“Our crew does a good job with the trade show and everything else,” he says.
He says the rest of the schedule remains pretty much the same from last year.
Big numbers are also expected for the junior show. Last year, contestants showed over 800 cattle.
“It’s a great show that just gets better,” VanAernam says. “We expect to have a lot of youth involved in it once again.”
The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association will hold a listening session Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. at the Penningroth sale ring.
This year’s expo schedule:
Commercial exhibits open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Iowa Angus Show, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Judging contest, registration at 7:30 a.m., contest at 9 a.m., Pavilion.
Trade show opens, 9 a.m.
Cowboy Church, 10 a.m.
Miniature Hereford review, 11:30 a.m., barn stalls.
Miniature Hereford sale, 1 p.m., North Annex.
Iowa Angus sale, 1 p.m., Penningroth.
Iowa Simmental video parade, 1 p.m., TBA.
Charolais video parade, 2 p.m., Pavilion.
Monday, Feb. 10
Iowa Simmental Sale, 11:30 a.m., Penningroth.
Charolais Sale, 1:30 p.m., North Annex.
Red Angus video parade, 3 p.m., Pavilion.
Iowa Royal Shorthorn video parade, 3 p.m., Penningroth.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Gelbvieh parade, 10 a.m., Pavilion.
Iowa Limousin Parade, 11 a.m., Pavilion.
Iowa Royal Shorthorn Sale, 11 a.m., Penningroth.
Red Angus preview, noon, barn stalls.
Maine-Anjou video parade, 1 p.m., Pavilion.
Red Angus Classic Sale, 1 p.m., North Annex.
Salers video parade, 2 p.m., Pavilion.
Gelbvieh Sale, 2 p.m., Penningroth.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Salers evaluation, 10 a.m., Pavilion.
Limousin Sale, noon, Penningroth.
Salers Sale, 1 p.m., North Annex.
Maine-Anjou Sale, 2:30 p.m., North Annex.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Iowa Select Hereford parade, 8 a.m., Pavilion.
Iowa Select Hereford Sale, 11:30 a.m., North Annex.
Friday, Feb. 14
All junior events in Pavilion. Cattle check-in, 7:30-11 a.m.
Donors on Ice Annual Sale of Elite Genetics, 6 p.m., North Annex.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Expo Junior Show, 9 a.m., Pavilion.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Expo Junior Show, 8 a.m., Pavilion.