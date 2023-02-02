Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo.

“It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”

The annual event is scheduled for Feb. 11-19 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Along with several breed shows and sales, the expo offers a growing trade show. Dierenfeld says pre-registration for consignors and vendors has been steady.

A change this year involves moving the popular livestock judging contest from Sunday to Saturday.

“We’re hoping to pull in a few more participants by doing that,” Dierenfeld says, adding the event will be located entirely in the Jacobson building on the fairgrounds.

He says the state fair board is looking to start renovating livestock buildings down the road.

“We may have to figure out how to run the expo without the cattle barn, because work on the buildings will be done in the winter,” Dierenfeld says.

With most of the sales early in the week, that opens up the cattle barn to the juniors.

“We are really looking forward to a great show,” he says.

Following is the complete show and sale schedule. More information may be found online at www.iowabeefexpo.com

Commercial exhibits open daily at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11 – Judging contest registration, 7:30 a.m., Jacobson; Judging contest, 9 a.m.; Iowa Angus show, 9:30 a.m., Pavilion; Iowa Red Angus show, 1 p.m., Pavilion; Iowa Tall Corn Bid Calling Contest, 1 p.m., Penningroth; Iowa Limousin Parade, 2 p.m.,Aisle; Iowa Maine Anjou parade, 3 p.m., Pavilion; AOB show, 3 p.m., Pavilion.

Sunday, Feb. 12 – Iowa Angus Sale, 11 a.m., Penningroth; Iowa Limousin Sale, 11 a.m., North Annex; Simmental video parade, 1 p.m., Iowa Maine Anjou sale, 1 p.m. (or 30 minutes after Limousin sale), North Annex; Iowa Red Angus Sale, 2 p.m., (or 30 minutes after Maine Anjou sale), North Annex; Iowa Charolais video parade, 2 p.m., Pavilion; Iowa Gelbvieh sale, 2 p.m., (or 30 minutes after Angus), Penningroth; AOB sale, 3 p.m., Pavilion.

Monday, Feb. 13 – Iowa Simmental Sale, 11:30 a.m., Penningroth; Iowa Charolais sale, 1:30 p.m., North Annex.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – No shows or sales.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Iowa Select Hereford parade, 8 a.m., Pavilion; Iowa Select Hereford sale, 11:30 a.m., North Annex.

Thursday, Feb. 16 – Junior cattle start arriving, 8 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 17 – Check in of IJBBA board member cattle, 6:45 a.m., Pavilion; Check-in of junior cattle, 7 to 11 a.m., Pavilion; Supreme Row Drive, 3:30 p.m., Pavilion; Sale Heifer Futurity, 3:30 p.m., Pavilion; Donors on Ice Sale of Elite Genetics, 6 p.m., North Annex.

Saturday, Feb. 18 – Expo Junior Show, 8 a.m., Pavilion.

Sunday, Feb. 19 – Expo Junior Show, 8 a.m., Pavilion.