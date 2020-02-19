DES MOINES — Jeff Paulsen knew he had brought a top-quality heifer to the Iowa Beef Expo, but when the bidding continued to increase, he admits he was surprised.
“You have to do your homework with sales like this, so we thought we could see $15,000 to $20,000. But when you end up selling her for $26,000, that’s not something you can expect.”
Paulsen, who farms near Preston, sold the top-selling Simmental heifer at the expo sale in Des Moines Feb. 10. His heifer also brought the top price of any animal at the event.
Paulsen had not consigned at the expo for several years, but recently returned. He says this heifer meets many of the requirements for show cattle.
“Just her physicality is what most are looking for,” he says, adding her championship pedigree also contributed to her popularity.
“We’re just very happy with how things went,” Paulsen says. “She going to a good home.”
The heifer was purchased by Jerry Lee of Columbia, Missouri, and Chris Schick of Decatur, Illinois.
The top-selling bull at the sale was sold by Plum Creek Angus near Algona. The bull brought $13,000.
“He was the champion bull at the expo, so we thought he would do well,” says Matt Anderson with Plum Creek Angus. “We were obviously very pleased with the sale.”
He says prospective buyers like the look and carcass traits the bull offered.
“He’s going to produce progeny that will grow well and will be a quality finished product,” Anderson says.
The bull sold to Bennett Farms of Richland, Iowa.
Below are complete sale results from this year’s expo.
Angus
The top-selling bull, consigned by Plum Creek Angus of Algona, sold for $13,000 to Bennett Farms of Richland.
The top-selling female, consigned by Garrett Coffland of Blairstown, sold for $7,000 to Randy Hamilton of Preston, Minnesota.
A total of 39 bulls sold for an average price of $3,519. Forty-six females sold for an average $2,614.
Five embryo lots sold for an average price of $1,560. One flush lot sold for $1,400.
Charolais
The top-selling bull, consigned by LaFraise Farms of Flanagan, Illinois, sold for $5,250 to Grandview Farms of Hanover, Illinois.
The top-selling female, consigned by LaFraise Farms of Flanagan, Ill., sold for $5,600 to Brianna James of Searsboro.
A total of 23 2⁄3 bulls sold for an average price of $2,923. Thirty-two females sold for an average $2,475.
Gelbvieh
The top bull, consigned by the Dykstra Family of Morrison, Illinois, sold for $3,100 to Kevin Ireland of Trenton, Mo.
The top-selling female, consigned by JGP Gelbvieh of Lathrop, Missouri, sold for $9,500 to Casey Martin of Oregon, Illinois.
Six bulls sold for an average price of $2,732. A total of 19 females sold for an average of $2,531.
Four embryo lots sold for an average price of $638. One flush lot sold for $2,600. Two semen lots sold for an average price of $250.
Hereford
The top bull, consigned by Perks Ranch of Rockford, Illinois, sold for $5,750 to Cole Cunningham of Peoria, Illinois.
The top-selling female, consigned by PAW Livestock LLC of Pleasantville, sold for $5,250 to Tim Schanbacher of Newhall.
A total of 28 bulls sold for an average price of $3,025.
Twenty-eight females sold for an average $2,734.
Limousin
The top bull, consigned by Bosch Farms of Indianola, sold for $3,600 to Timothy Pacna of Fairfield.
The top-selling female, consigned by Super C Limousin of Altoona, Kansas, sold for $5,700 to Brad Christensen of Adel.
Fifteen bulls sold for an average price of $2,797. Ten females sold for an average of $2,710.
One embryo lot sold for $1,400.
Maine-Anjou
The top-selling bull, consigned by Braun Show Cattle of Northwood, sold for $10,000 to Beauprez Land & Cattle of Byers, Colorado.
The top-selling female, consigned by Doug and Diana Sampson of Nevada, sold for $5,000 to Paige Rickels of Monticello.
Eleven bulls sold for an average $2,864. Eleven females sold for an average price of $2,468.
Miniature Hereford
The top-selling bull, consigned by RJTNT Farms of Lawler, sold for $4,000 to Zachariah Sullivan of Urbandale.
The top selling female, consigned by Rolling Hills Herefords of Blakesburg, sold for $4,000 to Rulon Carlisle of Amaida, Utah.
Six bulls sold for an average $2,367. A total of 11 females sold for an average price of $2,255. One steer lot sold for $1,200.
Four semen lots sold for an average price of $608.
Red Angus
The top-selling bull, consigned by TLC Livestock Services of Rushford, Minnesota, sold for $6,500 to Campbell Creek of Dunnegan, Missouri.
The top-selling female, consigned by CB2 Cattle Co. of Brooklyn, sold for $5,200 to Sara Penzenstadler of Chisago City, Minnesota.
Sixteen bulls sold for an average $3,369. Nineteen females sold for an average $2,942.
Fifteen embryo lots sold for an average $1,238. One flush lot sold for $1,300. Five semen lots sold for an average $1,275.
Salers
The top bull, consigned by Wolff Polled Salers of Aplington, sold for $2,600 to Kenneth Keith of Cainsville, Missouri.
The top-selling female, consigned by White Oak Salers of Fremont, sold for $3,200 to Kaileen Dohrman of Marshall, Missouri.
Eight bulls sold for an average $2,275. A total of 14 females sold for an average price of $2,021.
Shorthorn
The top-selling bulls, consigned by Studer Shorthorns of Creston and Mitchell Family Shorthorns of Waverly, sold for $5,000 to Dale Springman of Wilmont, Minnesota, and Chanda Sunderman of College Springs, respectively.
The top-selling female, consigned by Gilman Shorthorns of Stuart, sold for $3,600 to Brandon Eads of Trenton, Missouri.
Five bulls sold for an average $3,350. A total of 26 females sold for an average price of $1,892.
Four semen lots sold for an average price of $197.
Simmental
The top-selling bull, consigned by Long’s Simmental of Creston, sold for $10,500 to Williams Bros. Simmentals of Milan, Missouri.
The top-selling female, consigned by Jeff Paulsen of Preston, sold for $26,000 to Jerry Lee of Columbia, Missouri, and Chris Schick of Decatur, Illinois.
Fifty-one bulls sold for an average $3,712. Thirty-one females sold for an average $3,961.
One embryo lot sold for $3,625.