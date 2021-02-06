Iowa family’s cattle herd starts with 4-H heifer project in 1945

NEW SHARON, Iowa — The pride is evident in the voice of Carleton Meinders Jr. — better known to his friends as Junior — when he talks about the family farm.

“We’re pretty proud of our family and what we have built,” he says.

The family has raised purebred Angus cattle for more than 75 years on their Mahaska County farm. They were recently honored as Iowa Seedstock Producers of the Year by the Iowa Beef Breeds Council.

The family business, known as Double C Stock Farm, was started in 1945 by Junior’s late father, Carleton Meinders Sr. That first Angus heifer — a 4-H project — helped build the foundation for the herd. Junior says his father and grandfather, Cornie, bought her from El Jon Farms in Rose Hill, Iowa.

Three generations are still active on the farm. Junior’s mother Nellie and his nephew Clayton Hester are also involved in the operation.

The family usually runs about 40 cows. They sell bulls and heifers primarily, although they do feed out a few of their own steers.

“Dad liked Angus cattle because they milk good, they don’t get mean and are easy to work with,” Junior says.

He says his father was always working to upgrade the herd’s genetics, buying seedstock from well-known producers in Iowa and Missouri.

“Balanced cattle have always been important to us,” Junior says.

He was 10 years old when he started showing heifers in 4-H and has been involved with the cattle for 55 years.

“I showed a lot of cattle, working with them in 4-H and FFA,” Junior says. “My dad showed me how to fit cattle, and I’ve been doing that for us and others for a long time.”