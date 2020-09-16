CLIVE, Iowa — The work of Iowa’s pig farmers is the core of a vital pork industry in the state, says a new study released by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
Iowa’s 5,418 pig farms generate work not only in pig production, but also in hog harvesting and pork processing. In all, there are 147,105 Iowa jobs created by the pork industry through direct, indirect and induced jobs, the IPPA says in a news release.
Labor income from those Iowa jobs is $6.84 billion, according to Decision Innovations Solutions (DIS), an economic research and analysis firm that conducted the study for IPPA. The three pork industry sectors generated $40.8 billion in sales. Pig production accounted for 34% of the total, or $13.9 billion in sales from Iowa’s pig farms. Hog harvesting facilities had 55% of the sales, and pork processing accounted for 11% of sales.
There are several reasons that Iowa is the nation’s No. 1 producer of pork. One of those is the availability of key feedstuffs for raising pigs, IPPA says. From weaning to reaching market weight, an average pig eats 12 bushels of corn and 2.5 bushels of soybeans. Over the course of a year, Iowa pigs consume corn that is the equivalent of 22% of the state’s corn production and 23% of the state’s soybeans.
The size of pig farms is increasing. Sixty-nine percent of Iowa’s hog inventory is now on farms with 5,000 or more pigs (20% of all pig farms). However, the most common commercial-size hog farm (32%) in Iowa is in the category of 2,000-4,999 head.