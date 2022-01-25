Iowa State Extension offers workshop for swine producers

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will offer a workshop for hog confinement site operators on four dates in February throughout Northwest Iowa.
The workshop will be led by ISU Extension swine specialist Dave Stender and will focus on key areas for more productive and profitable swine operations, according to a news release. All workshops will cover the same mini topics, so individuals need only select the date and location that works best for them.
Stender and ag engineering specialist Kris Kohl said each workshop will address how to:
- Capture more value from the nutrients in manure
- Understand the regulations for selling manure
- Determine how changes in swine rations will impact nutrients in manure
- Slow down the spread of pathogens in and between barns
- Identify energy saving tips through infrared technology
- See Agri-View software, a swine movement tracking tool to prepare for a foreign animal disease outbreak
Each workshop is being hosted after a confinement site manure applicator certification session in the same location.
Upcoming workshop options include:
- Feb. 9, 11:40 a.m. to 2 p.m., Forster Community Building, Rock Rapids
- Feb. 18, 11:40 a.m. to 2 p.m., ISU Extension Plymouth County Office, Le Mars
- Feb. 23, 11:40 a.m. to 2 p.m., ISU Extension Sioux County Office, Orange City
- Feb. 28, 11:40 a.m. to 2 p.m., ISU Extension Buena Vista County, Storm Lake
A working lunch will be provided for $15 per person. Pre-registrations are appreciated, but walk-ins will also be welcome. To preregister or for more information, contact Dave Stender at 712-261-0225 or dstender@iastate.edu.