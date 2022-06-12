Iowa student shows variety of animals, projects

TRAER, Iowa — School is out for the summer. Now is the time for Ryan Hosek to start getting serious about his county fair projects. The only problem may be figuring out which ones take priority.

The 16-year-old shows cattle. He shows hogs. He shows rabbits. He shows poultry. He does photography. He generally enters something in the food and nutrition area. And sometimes he adds a few other projects.

His younger brother, Mason, is following a similar path. Their older brother, Dylan, was involved in 4-H and showed at the fair before them.

“I guess for me it’s not really about winning. It’s about the enjoyment of showing,” Hosek says. “I have fun being at the fair for a few days with friends.”

It’s an attitude that has always been encouraged by his mother, Rebecca Dostal, who also serves as a leader for the Buckingham Boosters 4-H club in Tama County.

“We’re not really show people,” she says. The family doesn’t specialize in showing animals. They don’t buy animals specifically for the show and they don’t spend large sums of money on preparation.

But they do have livestock and they do show at the county fair, primarily because it is fun.

“The boys show just about everything,” she says. “Except goats and sheep. We don’t do those,” she adds with a laugh.

The boys are also involved in plenty of school activities. Ryan participates in football, basketball, track, golf, baseball, student council and student honor society. He is in the silver chord program for volunteerism. He is in 4-H and FFA.

And, to be clear, his work on fair projects doesn’t start in June. Livestock is bred long before that. Animals are chosen. There are livestock chores and work with animals that begins early on. But once school lets out there is a little more time available to work on projects, even with a summer job and baseball practice.

One thing his mother is proud of is the volunteerism aspect of it all. She encourages her children and the young people who participate in 4-H to volunteer in their community.

Of course, when fair time comes there are a few other things to get done, especially when you are getting ready to participate in just about every contest offered.

