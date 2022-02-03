IPPA resolutions focus on biosecurity, spending

DES MOINES, Iowa — After spirited discussions about resolutions, all were approved by delegates at the annual meeting of the Iowa Pork Producers Association here Jan. 25

“I thought the meeting went very well,” says Kevin Rasmussen, a producer from Humboldt County and newly elected IPPA president. “We had some great discussions over some of our resolutions, and I always enjoy that.”

Resolutions covered topics ranging from a reduction in the mandatory pork checkoff to foreign animal disease concerns. Rasmussen says several resolutions involved both the National Pork Board and the National Pork Producers Council.

“It’s important that the three entities — IPPA and the two national groups — work together and communicate,” he says.

There was a good deal of discussion after the discovery of African swine fever in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

“We need to be able to identify, contain and control any foreign animal disease,” Rasmussen says, adding he encourages producers to sign up with the AgView program that helps states to control the spread of a disease.

He says producers remain optimistic with higher market prices in the forecast, along with higher input costs.

“We are all doing a better job with our marketing as we plan our future,” he says.

These resolutions were approved at the meeting:

Encouraging producers to enroll in the U.S. Swine Health Improvement Plan Pilot Project.

Working with the pork board, NPPC, the Iowa Department of Agriculture, representation from the harvest/packers industry and the livestock transportation industry to explore the reasons for the increasing loss of driver personnel.

Assessing and prioritizing the resource needs for depopulation and disposal in the event of a FAD outbreak.

Approving a recommendation from the Pork Industry Visioning Task Force made of state, pork board and NPPC leaders to reduce the rate of the mandatory pork checkoff from $0.40/$100 value of live animal prices to $0.35/$100 value.

Supporting recommendations from the Pork Industry Visioning Task Force to create a joint producer-led working group that conducts annual industry planning, prioritizes issues, identifies risks and develops action plans.

Recommending that producers continue to donate to the Strategic Investment Program (SIP) and that IPPA work with NPPC to evaluate the current SIP structure and recommend solutions to increase transparency, accountability and equity among SIP participants.

Beginning the process of implementing a rate change to the Strategic Investment Program.

