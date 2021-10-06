Lab on front lines against animal disease

While there is no such thing as a typical day in the lab, Amy Chriswell says there are many components in place to make sure it runs efficiently.

The lab is Iowa State University’s Veterinary & Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL) in Ames, and each day staff members work on samples shipped to them by clients — both small and large livestock producers, as well as veterinarians.

Chriswell has spent the past 22 years in the lab and works as manager of the molecular section of the VDL.

“I attended ISU and major in animal science, but I took enough microbiology classes to know I wanted to work in a lab setting,” she says. “The impact we make on our clients is huge. When you hear those thanks yous, it’s terribly humbling.”

She is responsible for overseeing all PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing. Chriswell says hundreds of samples arrive daily.

“If UPS is late or there is a heavy load, then I make the decision as to what we work on first and what can wait,” she says.

Once opened, packages are routed to the appropriate section.

While Chriswell’s role is mostly supervisory in nature, she says she can step in and help when needed.

“I make sure we are fully staffed so we can get our work out in a timely manner,” she says.

As the weather grows colder, disease activity typically increases seasonally in livestock operations. Chriswell says the period from early October to April is generally the busiest.

“Summer is usually slower, but it was really busy this year,” she says. “It’s been pretty steady all year.”