Gwendolyn Kitzan is a fourth-generation sheep producer from Nisland, South Dakota, and serves as chairman of the American Lamb Board. She was appointed to the board in 2016.
Kitzan, her husband Dwight, son Joshua and daughter-in-law Heather, have a flock of about 600 registered ewes. They are longtime users of the National Sheep Improvement Program genetic system, and have seen significant improvements in their flock of SAMMS (meat-type Merinos) and Suffolks by using production data, she said. In addition to selling seedstock, the Kitzans are direct marketers of lamb and wool, using a local retailer and farmers markets.
The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded national research, promotion and information checkoff program that works to build awareness and demand for American lamb.
IFT: How would you describe the state of your industry in the U.S.?
KITZAN: There are several factors that are important to understanding the state of the U.S. lamb industry, including that 60% of U.S. lamb consumption is imported, mainly from Australia and New Zealand. The mandatory lamb checkoff, which is the responsibility of the American Lamb Board, does not collect assessments from importers. This allows us to specifically promote American lamb. Consumer research tells us that U.S. lamb has advantages because of flavor and freshness. However, imported product has a significant price advantage.
About half of U.S. consumers have never tried lamb; the majority of those who have tried lamb only consume it at restaurants and/or one or two special home occasions, such as Easter. Traditionally, approximately 40% of American lamb is sold through food service, primarily middle meats to fine dining establishments.
According to the USDA, there are about 101,000 sheep farms and ranches in the U.S. Texas is by far the largest producing state. Iowa has about 2,800 sheep farms.
IFT: What do you feel are the major challenges facing the industry?
KITZAN: A year ago, I would have answered this question differently. The American lamb industry has new challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a major issue being the near evaporation of the fine dining market. The demand for lamb rack subprimals took a nosedive.
We’ve adapted checkoff marketing programs to this reality at a pace I didn’t think would be possible. Our industry partners are also working hard to pivot and create alternative marketing channels and attract new customers while the food service industry recovers. We hope the upcoming holidays will help with rack movement.
Now that consumers are preparing more meals at home, we want them to include American lamb. This means keeping our focus on addressing consumer needs. We have to continue the progress we’ve made the past few years on product quality and consistency. We are on the verge of some great methods to sort at the processor for product flavor profiles. Another area that is critical is efficiencies throughout the supply chain so we can close the price gap with imported lamb.
IFT: Is there potential for continued growth in the industry?
KITZAN: Absolutely. American lamb producers were already taking advantage of the direct-to-consumer market, which we only see as increasing. Just in the past few weeks, we’ve had breakthrough promotions with a fast-casual food service chain, Taziki’s Mediterranean, and the top-rated retailer in customer satisfaction, H-E-B.
We are seeing strong growth in non-traditional lamb markets such as ethnic and direct- to-consumer sales via farmers markets and online sales programs. More and more producers are getting involved in direct marketing.
We also see huge potential for increased demand in traditional markets because American lamb offers an adventurous, out-of-the-ordinary, flavorful, nutritious protein option for consumers who are now preparing more meals at home and are seeking new ideas.
IFT: What are your major concerns for the industry?
KITZAN: Packing and processing capacity is definitely top of mind with most of the industry, with the loss of Mountain States Rosen. However, we have new plants in Colorado and Texas, and smaller regional plants are popping up.
With our food service market taking such a hit and knowing that a huge number of restaurants will not survive, the role of retail must be addressed beyond short-term strategies. And we can’t forget that this means a significant audience of consumers who have never cooked lamb.
A unique issue for our industry is the seasonality of U.S. lamb production. It causes inefficiencies and market volatility for all segments. Finding options for the various production styles to address this issue is not a simple solution, but we’re gradually making progress.
Anti-red meat campaigns are always a concern. Currently, there is data being used about U.S. lamb production sustainability which we believe is not accurate, but we need the facts so that is a research focus. We also have food issues on our radar, such as fake meats and plant-based protein.
IFT: Are you seeing increases in demand for lamb, and how challenging is it to educate consumers?
KITZAN: Demand is a combination of both price and supply, and measuring true demand is a bit complex. We do know that the trend line for demand is going in the right direction based on the independent studies commissioned by the American Lamb Board.
But we have to stay very aggressive in reaching existing and new consumers. Lamb is one of the smallest checkoff programs (approximately $2.4 million a year). We’ve found ways to use social media and virtual avenues to reach consumers in targeted demographics. As we assess consumers, we know that online and on-demand 24/7/365 information is a price of admission.
We also know that consumers can be intimidated by lamb. ALB works hard to make lamb more approachable with simple recipes and cooking information to inspire increased usage beyond special occasions and holidays. ALB uses social media, videos, its website and partnerships with food bloggers to educate consumers about all things American Lamb: cuts and cooking techniques, nutritional benefits, and our production story of family farmers and ranchers caring for the animals and the environment.