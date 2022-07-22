Legal rulings show challenges for livestock industry

Arguments are still being made in multiple legal challenges that impact the livestock industry.

The most recent decision came in March, when a district court ruled Iowa’s ag trespass law was unconstitutional.

The law, passed in 2019 by the Iowa Legislature, reads “a person commits the crime of ag production facility trespass by using deception to gain access to or employment at an ag production facility with the intent to cause physical or economic harm or other injury to the facility’s operations, agricultural animals, crop, owner, personnel, equipment, building, premises, business interest, or customer.”

According to Des Moines attorney Eldon McAfee, who represents both the Iowa Pork Producers Association and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, the court ruled the law violated the First Amendment right of free speech “because it targeted particular views of individuals (as opposed to speech content) by singling out individuals based on their critical viewpoint of ag practices.”

McAfee said the court also ruled that “the purpose of the law to protect private property, proprietary information and biosecurity should also apply to trespassers who do not intend to harm the facility and that discriminates against individuals with a viewpoint critical of ag practices.”

The court also stated that concerns with biosecurity and proprietary information were “purely speculative.”’

That case is now on appeal, and the Iowa Pork Producers Association filed a friend of the court brief supporting the Iowa Attorney General in asking the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals to reject this ruling, McAfee says.

Another piece of legislation, the 2012 Ag Fraud Law, was ruled partly unconstitutional last summer. The 8th Circuit ruled that making it a crime to access an ag production facility by false pretenses is constitutional, but making it a crime to obtain employment with the objective of committing an act that is not authorized by the employer is unconstitutional.

“In finding the ‘unauthorized access’ section of the law constitutional, the court relied on a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and ruling that the right to exclude others from your property is one of the most treasured rights of property ownership,” McAfee says.

Iowa’s 2021 Electronic Surveillance Law has also been challenged in district court.

Most of the court rulings have favored groups that feel Iowa’s livestock industry should be more heavily regulated. But the fight is far from over, says Hugh Espey, executive director of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement.

“The legislature and governor are pulling for corporate ag and the people are fed up,” he says.

Espey says Iowa’s confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) need more regulation. He cites the state’s voluntary nutrient reduction strategy as an example.

“It’s not going to work because it’s voluntary,” he says. “It needs to be more regulated like anything else.”

ICCI was involved in all the recent legal challenges, Espey says.

McAfee says the legislature has made its point clear over the past decade or so on what it believes is necessary to protect Iowa’s livestock producers.

“There have been four laws since 2012,” he says. “They continue to respond to court challenges by enacting this legislation.”