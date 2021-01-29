Limits to telemedicine in veterinary practice

While there may be no substitute for the house call, veterinarians are using technology to help care for livestock as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“We are finding there are things we can do without being on the farm,” says Abbey Canon, a veterinarian and director of public health and communications for the American Association of Swine Veterinarians.

“If you already have an established relationship with that producer, it works well. You have the opportunity to use photos and the telephone to help determine the next step,” she said.

According to the Iowa Code, “a valid veterinarian/client relationship cannot be established by contact solely based on a telephonic or electronic communication.”

But just like physicians who work with people, veterinarians are able to use technology such as Zoom meetings or video chats to communicate with their clients.

“I think veterinarians are using the telephone more than they have in the past,” Canon says. “Early in the pandemic, they recognized the need to use technology to work with their clients and reduce the risk of anyone being exposed to the virus.”

In many cases, a discussion over the phone results in a trip to the farm.

“Working from home is not an option for a veterinarian,” Canon says.

COVID-19 forced veterinarians to look for other avenues to communicate with their clients, but more work and research is needed to fine-tune the use of telemedicine with livestock.

“As we move forward, we need to critically review the technology,” says Jeff Kaisand, Iowa State University veterinarian. “Humans can talk, but animals cannot. You can’t replace the call when the veterinarian looks at the animal and performs an exam.”