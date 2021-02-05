Livestock markets adapt well to pandemic

Joe Nelson and Byron Wheeler admit to being a bit nervous as the COVID-19 pandemic started impacting the Midwest last March.

But 11 months later, both livestock market owners say they have adapted and continue to host large sales.

“The worst part when it happened was that no one knew what to expect,” says Nelson, who owns Decorah Sales Commission in Decorah, Iowa, and Lanesboro Sales Commission in Lanesboro, Minnesota. “It’s been going much better since then, and we are going full bore now.”

Nelson says his staff initiated social distancing and hosting smaller crowds during sales. People started making use of online sales.

“All our sales are online, and that made a big difference for us,” Nelson says. “We had a big cow sale last night (Jan. 25), and we had over 500 people online. We are selling more cattle online than we have in the past.”

Wheeler says he limited the number of spectators initially, but added it was tough to tell people not to attend an auction. He owns Wheeler Livestock Auction in Osceola, Missouri.

“I wasn’t going to tell a seller they couldn’t be there,” Wheeler says.

Like Nelson, he has been able to use high-speed internet to provide another option for both buyers and sellers. He said many of the regular buyers chose to stay home and make use of the streaming.

“We still have some sellers who bring cattle and don’t get out of their vehicle,” Wheeler says. “But others are starting to show up more for the sales.”

Most livestock markets have adapted well to the changes brought on by the pandemic, says Pierce Bennett, government and industry affairs associate for the Livestock Marketing Association.