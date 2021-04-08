Livestock profits possible despite high costs

Dramatically higher grain prices over the past few months put a dent in livestock profitability.

Much of that price hike is due to stronger domestic and international demand, says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist with Iowa State University.

“The supply is there, but demand has grown, especially with exports,” he says. “Right now (March 29) we have corn futures in the $5 to $5.50 range. We have a growing season in front of us, and any issues with the crop is going to possibly push prices higher.”

The USDA’s most recent Hogs and Pigs report indicated a drop in breeding herd numbers as well as marketing and farrowing intentions. Schulz says this report was surprising and reminiscent of 2014, when numbers dropped due to PED and other factors.

The report sent hog futures higher, which should help offset rising feed costs.

“We’re looking at about $25 per head more in feed costs,” Schulz says.

Despite higher feed costs, he expects to see hog producers post a profit in 2021.

“We have an upward trend for hog prices, and we are forecasting a profit of over $20 per head now,” Schulz says.

He says other factors are contributing to higher production costs. Those include higher gasoline and propane prices, as well as higher labor and new construction costs.

Higher corn costs are certainly challenging the bottom line for feedlots, says Derrell Peel, Extension livestock marketing economist with Oklahoma State University.

However, he says the futures market indicates both feeders and cow-calf producers should have some level of optimism.