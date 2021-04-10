Longtime seedstock producer still enjoys the challenge

ACKWORTH, Iowa — While Iowa is dotted with century farms, the numbers shrink when 100 years of raising livestock factors into the equation.

“We’ve been at it for a long time,” says Rod Fee, whose family started raising Spotted pigs in 1919.

Fee was recently presented with the 2020 Master Seedstock Producer Award by the Iowa Purebred Swine Council.

The central Iowa producer and his son Eric operate Fee Farms Show Pigs. The business started with a small Spotted pig given to his parents as a wedding gift in 1919. From that one pig grew a business that has sold pigs all around the world.

Fee started showing pigs in the 1950s and has remained active in the business despite turning much of the day-to-day operations over to his son. The business consists of 10 to 12 sows on a small acreage in Warren County.

“Eric works as an inventory control manager at Tone’s, so with that and the pigs, he has plenty to do,” Fee says.

He says at one time, the family operation included roughly 100 commercial sows, but now they focus primarily on show pigs.

“Studying the genetics and pedigree and phenotypic characteristics, and trying to put those together for the next best generation is a huge challenge, and certainly not an easy one,” Fee says.

He says over time, more and more people are becoming interested in showing pigs. Fee says the Spotted breed has been growing in popularity over the past few years.

“It’s a breed that really produces, it’s rugged and it has good growth genetics,” he says.