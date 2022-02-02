Major pork laws in limbo across U.S.

DES MOINES, Iowa — While pork producers are concerned about the consequences of Proposition 12 in California, there is still the possibility the situation will somehow get resolved.

California is the fifth largest economy in the world and it holds 12% of the U.S. population.

“Those are heavy pork consumers, folks,” said Cody McKinley of the National Pork Producers Council.

McKinley moderated a panel discussion on the subject during the Iowa Pork Congress Jan. 26. Joining him was Michael Formica, an attorney with NPPC, who talked about the legal issues surrounding Prop 12. The proposition, which was passed as a ballot initiative by California voters in 2018, has not yet been implemented. A California court ruled last week that implementation should be delayed by six months after regulations are finalized.

Formica said opponents of Prop 12 have taken the case to the United States Supreme Court but do not know yet if the court will take up their case.

Between those court cases, Formica said there is the possibility the proposition could be overturned or limited by the courts.

The major legal question is in regards to interstate commerce. The California proposal would not only put space requirements on pork production in California but would ban the sale of products sold in the state that were not produced in facilities that meet the required space provisions. That would impact pork producers across the country.