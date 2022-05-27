Management changes could lower feed bill

Producers may be tempted to look for alternative feedstuffs when grain prices are high, but there are other options to decrease that feed bill.

At the top of the list could be better management.

“Reducing feed waste is really an easy percentage of feed costs that you can recover,” says Dan Loy, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist and director of the Iowa Beef Center.

He says bunk management should always be a priority. Make sure feed isn’t being dumped on the ground and that bunks are in good shape.

Storage can also impact feed costs. Loy says to keep big round bales out of the dirt, or perhaps construct a commodity shed to store distillers and other corn co-products.

“There are many things you can do to reduce spoilage,” he says.

Cattle could also move through the feedlot more quickly. Loy says that could include backgrounding.

“Nationally, the supply of hay and forage is tight, but locally we are in better shape,” he says. “Backgrounding could be a possibility before finishing them.”

Loy says using implants can also move animals through the feedlot more quickly. He says using beta agonists can add weight without increasing feed consumption.

Most feeders already use some type of ethanol co-product, says Alfredo DiCostanzo, Extension beef educator with the University of Nebraska. He says distillers have generally tracked favorably with corn, but says prices may be higher than many like at the moment.

With feed costs so high, DiCostanzo says now might be a good time to evaluate your entire system.

“We can look at how good we are at storing feed,” he says. “Are we having problems with pests and water? How much of the feed is blowing away or lying on the ground?

“Just by making a few adjustments, you could recover 3 to 10% of what you lost and in years like this one, that’s extremely important.”

Storing hay may also need to be addressed.

“If it was stored wet last fall, you may have issues with mold and mycotoxins,” DiCostanzo says. “What sounds a little expensive could end up being really expensive.”

Loy says feed costs are not likely to come down substantially any time soon. He says keeping a close eye on the cattle could help save dollars.

“Things as simple as making sure those bunks are slick and that feed is finding its way into the bunk can really pay off,” he says. “When prices are high like they are right now, every ounce of feed is important.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.