Market signals support potential for livestock expansion

While cow numbers continue to drop nationally, some states are seeing growth. That group includes Iowa.

“A year ago, Iowa was the thirteenth-largest beef cow state with 2.8% of the national beef cow herd. Today, Iowa ranks tenth with 3.1% of the U.S. inventory,” says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist with Iowa State University. “Thirteenth is the lowest Iowa has sat in the rankings, also being there on Jan. 1, 2011. In the last 30 years, Iowa has made it as high as the ninth-largest beef cow state three times — at the beginning of 1993, 2016 and 2017.”

He says those numbers suggest Iowa is at the front end of the price cycle.

“The beef cow herd is the foundation of the total cattle inventory and Iowa appears to be leading the national herd by about two years in the current cattle cycle,” Schulz says. “Iowa’s beef cow herd last peaked on Jan. 1, 2017, at 965,000 beef cows and fell to 860,000 beef cows on Jan. 1, 2021. The U.S. beef cow inventory peaked on Jan. 1, 2019, at 31.691 million head and has not yet hit its cyclical bottom.

“Iowa’s 925,000 beef cows were up 7.6% from a year ago. The 65,000 head gain was the largest of any state. Idaho rose 34,000 head. Minnesota grew by 25,000 head. Ohio was up 20,000 beef cows, a notable 6.8% year-over-year rise.”

Despite dynamics that normally suggest expansion, that is not the case with the hog industry, says Steve Meyer, consulting economist for the National Pork Board.

“The signals are there,” he says. “Profits are good. The pig report says we should grow. But there are so many hurdles to clear to do it.”

Those hurdles include higher feed and material costs along with a struggle to find workers.

“I think we’re looking at higher costs for a long time,” Meyer says.

Building contractors have been focused on meeting guidelines mandated by California’s Proposition 12 law, but Meyer says that could be shifting.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case, but word is that won’t be until this fall,” he says. “Still, that could slow down the construction to meet the guidelines.”

Higher feed costs are pushing break-evens into the high-$90s on a carcass basis, Meyer says.

Packing capacity is very good, and the USDA has granted waivers to three plants to speed up processing. Meyer says five other plants have applied for similar waivers.

“That should help us out this fall,” he says.

Consumer demand remains strong, which also suggests expansion is not far away. Pork exports have slowed primarily due to less activity from China, Meyer says.

“The profits say expand, but we just aren’t seeing it,” he says.

Schulz says there are other signals that support expansion in the cattle industry, including market values.

“The market value of cows is one factor influencing herd investment strategies and results,” he says. “As calf prices rise, the value of bred cows, replacement heifers, and cull animals all rise. Breeding stock will sell at higher prices over the next couple of years.”

Finances should also be considered.

“Beef cow herds are capital- intensive enterprises and should be viewed as other capital investments,” Schulz says. “The initial investment in cows, purchased heifers or farm-raised replacement heifers generates a future earnings stream from calf sales that provides a return on the original investment.

“The cull income at the end of the cow’s productive life provides a salvage value. The timing of when you invest impacts the return because the cattle cycle impacts the investment cost and future earnings.”

Cattle producers also need to keep an eye on feed costs, he adds.

“The cost of producing or purchasing feed accounts for about three-quarters of the total operating cost in cow-calf production,” Schulz says. “Types and costs of feed used are quite variable. Producers not only graze cows on pasture and range, but also on land used primarily for other purposes.

“For example, crop residues are frequently grazed following harvest. Weather conditions in Iowa were mild, including a lack of snow cover, until the middle of January this year and cattle continued to graze on corn stalks, minimizing the need for supplemental hay. In other regions, drought and poor grazing conditions were limiting factors and may have neutralized any cost advantages.”

He says producers will generally respond to profit, not prices.

“Prices must rise by enough to offset any hikes in production costs. If prices are strong and producers are making a nice profit, they want to expand,” Schulz says. “They retain more heifers for replacements. Fewer heifers go to the feeder cattle market. Those actions actually push prices higher in the short run.

“This amplifies the expansion signal — high prices fueling more profits brings more expansion. Eventually, those heifers become cows, and calf crops increase in size.”

