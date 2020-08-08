RICEVILLE, Iowa — Bob Owen will get by, but there is an empty spot in his August calendar where the Iowa State Fair used to be.
“I just miss seeing my friends and the atmosphere of the fair,” says Owen, who farms and works with his parents running North Iowa Boar
Semen. “I know a lot of people are disappointed. There’s just a lot of mixed feelings.”
A few hours away, Kelsey Sutter is busy trying to figure out how the Iowa Pork Producers Association is going to deal with the loss of the 2020 fair. The organization, like many others, operates a restaurant at the fair every year, where they sell thousands of pork chops on a stick.
“We absolutely love that it has become one of the fair’s iconic foods,” says Sutter, who serves as the organization’s marketing director.
That restaurant and the pork chop on a stick offer tremendous promotional opportunities for the organization and the industry, she says. They also raise a significant amount of money. As a result of the cancellation of the fair, the IPPA will be trying to figure out what that means for its budget and will be trying to find other ways of promoting pork products.
The story is similar for the state’s beef producers and for many other agricultural organizations that depend on the fair as a piece of their operating budget and as an opportunity to promote their industries.
The fair is, after all, a chance to bring rural and urban residents together and let them get to know each other, says fair manager Gary Slater.
Of course, Slater has a few other things to worry about this year.
“All of the things that have happened (since the fair board voted not to hold the fair on June 10) tell us we did the right thing,” Slater says. “At the same time, we’re still grieving.”
Slater and the fair board are trying to provide some type of fair experiences this summer. Youth livestock shows are still happening over three weekends in August, although the public is not allowed to attend. For two weekends before the normal fair time, food vendors were invited to take part in a taste of the fair event where they could sell fair food favorites to the public.
“The fair board really wanted to have a livestock show,” Slater says. “For these kids that’s a year-round thing. In some cases they already didn’t have a prom or a graduation.”
Fair officials also don’t say that the 2020 fair was canceled. They say it was postponed until next year. Of course, that doesn’t change the fact that there is no full-blown Iowa State Fair in 2020. And it doesn’t change the economics of the situation.
Slater estimates that the fair’s economic impact on Des Moines and Iowa is about $100 million during the fair’s 11-day run. The fair also has an estimated budget of about $30 million. People buy tickets and spend money at the fair. They support the vendors and businesses that they see at the fair. Some of them get hotel rooms and eat at restaurants. They buy gas. They shop. Some businesses make most of their annual income at the fair. Others book a year’s worth of work at their fair booths.
“The economic impact is huge,” Slater says.
Right now, Slater is trying to help the vendors and to keep the fair organization going. Temporary and part-time help that would usually be brought on board is not happening and that has saved some money. The full-time staff is spending time on projects for next year. A federal CARES Act loan has helped. But the economic picture isn’t pretty.
For the people who are used to showing livestock at the fair or those who just plan their vacation around the fair, the impact is more emotional than economic.
On his farm in northern Iowa, Bob Owen remembers the big boar entry he had a couple of years ago that lost by just two pounds. And he shows off Wild, the boar he bought at the fair in 2018. That boar, he says, has been a good producer for his swine business.
But he knows life will go on. He just won’t get the chance to have a corn dog and a laugh while he watches the livestock shows this year.