The U.S. hog industry, faced with shrinking prices and supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, is asking the Trump administration and USDA for immediate assistance.
During a teleconference April 14, officials with the National Pork Producers Council announced they are asking the USDA to immediately purchase over $1 billion in pork to help lighten a backed-up pork supply. Additionally, they are asking for direct payments to producers with no eligibility restrictions.
The NPPC is also asking the federal government to help farmers obtain access to emergency loan programs, saying roughly 10,000 family hog operations are in jeopardy because they cannot obtain funding offered by the Small Business Administration.
“We are taking on water fast,” said NPPC President Howard “A.V.” Roth, a pork producer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin. “Immediate action is imperative, or a lot of hog farms will go under."
A study by Iowa State University ag economist Dermot Hayes and industry economist Steve Meyer with Kerns & Associates suggests pork producers could lose as much as $37 per head for the rest of this year, representing an overall $5 billion loss to the industry.
Pre-2020 forecasts indicated pork producers could have seen a $10 per pig profit coming off two challenging years for prices.
“A very significant number of hog farms are at risk,” said Nick Giordano, NPPC vice president for global government affairs, adding many producers have indicated those losses could be as high as $50 per hog over the last eight months of 2020.
Over the past 10 days, pork packing plants in Columbus Junction, Iowa, and Sioux Falls, South Dakota have shut down due to a large number of COVID-19 cases among employees. Increased absenteeism due to illness has caused other plants to slow down operations.
Hayes said packers indicate they have record-large inventories in their plants. He said the number of plants that are closed is small compared to the number of pork processing plants nationwide.
“The big problem comes if more of them shut down,” Hayes said. “We have plenty of pork over the short-term.”
With much of the food service industry closed due to the pandemic, the market for roughly 25% of U.S. pork production has vanished. This has impacted demand at the packer side and filled cold storage space.
Several officials said euthanizing pigs could be a possibility should the situation continue to worsen.
“The pork industry is based on a just-in-time inventory system. Hogs are backing up on farms with nowhere to go, leaving farmers with tragic choices to make,” Roth said. “Dairy producers can dump milk. Fruit and vegetable growers can dump produce. But hog farmers have nowhere to move their hogs.
“We care about our animals, and we’ll do everything in our power to make sure we don’t have to do that.”
The NPPC obtained a waiver from the EPA two weeks ago allowing producers to keep more than the permitted number of pigs on a farm, as long as there was sufficient space for those pigs.
Giordano said increased exports to China could also help ease the supply issue.
“The worst-kept secret out there is that the Chinese need pork,” he said. “If those tariffs were gone, we could be exporting 20% of our production to China rather than 10%.”
Giordano added shrinking hog prices should make U.S. pork more attractive globally. He said the NPPC is talking to the Trump administration daily, adding producers are speaking with members of Congress to let them know about the situation facing the industry.