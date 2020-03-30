DES MOINES — The National Pork Producers Council announced March 30 its board of directors has decided to cancel the 2020 World Pork Expo in June due to COVID-19 human health concerns. World Pork Expo 2021 is scheduled for June 9-11 at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.
"While deeply disappointed to cancel this year's Expo, NPPC's board of directors unanimously agreed it was prudent to make this decision now," NPPC President Howard "A.V." Roth, a pork producer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin, said in a news release. "By eliminating COVID 19-related uncertainty surrounding the event, we allow producers and others across the industry to focus on the essential role we play in the nation's food supply system at this critical time."
This is the second year in a row the event has been cancelled. The spread of African swine fever in China was the major factor behind the cancellation of the 2019 event.