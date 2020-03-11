KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Pork Producers Council elected new officers and members to its board of directors at its National Pork Industry Forum here March 6.
Howard “AV” Roth, a hog farmer from Wauzeka, Wisconsin, was elected NPPC president. A fifth-generation farmer, he owns and operates Roth Feeder Pigs. In addition to serving on the
NPPC board for the past eight years, Roth previously sat on the Wisconsin Pork Association board of directors and currently serves as chairman of the association’s Swine Health Committee, according to an NPPC news release.
Roth takes over from David Herring, a hog farmer from Lillington, North Carolina, who becomes NPPC immediate past president and chairman of the council’s trade and nominating committees.
Jen Sorenson was elevated to president-elect. For the past nine years, Sorenson has been with Iowa Select Farms, an Iowa farming business that markets more than 5 million hogs per year. She grew up on a livestock farm, raising pigs and row crops. Previously, she was communications director for the Iowa Pork Producers Association.
Terry Wolters of Pipestone, Minnesota, was elected by the NPPC board of directors to be vice president. He is active in the Pipestone County Pork Producers Association, Minnesota Pork Producers Association, South Dakota Pork Producers, National Pork Board and committees for each organization. He is chairman of NPPC’s Animal Health Food Security Policy Committee.
Robert Ivey of North Carolina and Jeremy Pitman, DVM, of Virginia were elected as members of the board for a three-year term.
“With the addition of our new board members, NPPC remains well positioned to advocate for the public policy interests of America’s pork producers,” said NPPC CEO Neil Dierks.