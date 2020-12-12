Pandemic opens doors for direct sale businesses

TABOR, Iowa — Just about a year ago, Justin and Jamie Ewalt were putting together a plan that carried both risk and reward.

The Ewalts, who farm near here in southwest Iowa, started selling their own beef in 2017. Justin is the fourth generation of his family to feed cattle on the east edge of the Loess Hills.

Business grew, and they started looking at other options.

“About a year ago, the grocery store here closed,” Justin says.

“Dollar General came in and helped with grocery items, but they didn’t sell meat. We were looking to sell meat cuts directly and feed some more calves, so we started thinking about finding some store-front space.”

After working to meet all requirements, Waubonsie Ridge Beef officially opened about four months ago in a building immediately south of the old grocery store in this community that straddles the border between Fremont and Mills counties.

“We had a lot of hoops to jump through, but USDA helped us quite a bit and we were able to pass the inspections to sell freezer beef,” Justin says.

The new enterprise evolved as the globe was in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jamie says because of issues with meat processing, they had difficulty keeping up with demand for both beef and pork.

“We were delivering all the time,” she says. “It got to the point where we had people coming to our house to try and buy meat.”

“We obviously didn’t see this coming, but we had booked our locker spots through the end of the year,” Justin adds. “When the rush started, I was able to get slots elsewhere.”