Pasture maintenance starts with weed and brush control

Green will soon replace brown as the dominant color in pastures, and that means it’s time to start thinking about pasture maintenance.

This includes checking out any weed or brush pressure, says Patrick Wall, Extension beef specialist for Iowa State University based in southern Iowa. Especially troublesome species include multiflora rose, honeysuckle and any kind of thistle, he says.

Due to drought conditions in part of the Midwest, Wall says many pastures will need considerable renovation prior to turning the cow-calf pairs loose.

“Get rid of any weeds first if they’re an issue,” he says. “You may need to seed new grass or legumes. With fertilizer prices, it may not be practical to use it this year, so you want to attack the weeds and hope prices come down soon.”

Wall cautions that any chemical used will kill legumes.

Annual mowing is an effective tool against brush growth, he says.

“Part of the problem with brush is you often find it in an area where the mower can’t reach it,” Wall says, adding brush along a stream bank can help with erosion control.

He says if stocking rates are low, weeds and brush can be controlled by creating a paddock in that area and using grazing and a mower to prevent establishment of any weed or brush pressure.

Wall also recommends any seed heads, particularly fescue, be clipped off if necessary. He says June is a good month for that strategy.

Producers need to carefully take stock of any winter damage to pastures, says Tim Schnakenberg, Extension agronomist with the University of Missouri.