Pork, beef industries will face challenges in new year

Normally after a lengthy run of higher prices, hog producers will begin thinking of expansion. But that’s not the case at the moment, and that outlook will likely continue into 2023.

“Current levels of risk, uncertainty, and input costs have producers pulling back, in spite of relatively strong hog prices,” says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist with Iowa State University.

“We are seeing a change in supply — a retrenching of the industry, so to speak.”

Schulz says the numbers in USDA’s most recent Hogs and Pigs report in late September further affirm this industry trend.

“The latest USDA Hogs and Pigs report showed that as of Sept. 1, 2022 the breeding herd was 6.152 million head, down 0.6% compared to a year and the smallest September breeding herd since 2017,” he says. “Hog producers said they intend to farrow 2.973 million sows during the September-November quarter, which would be down 2.5% from the same quarter in 2021. Similarly, December 2022-February 2023 sows farrowing intentions are expected to be below year prior levels.

“If producers do follow through on these intentions this would be the fewest number of sows farrowing since 2015 and will keep pork supplies rather tight through at least the first half of 2023.”

Schulz says the Livestock Marketing Information Center is forecasting pork production to decline to 27.1 billion pounds in 2023. This would be a slight drop from the 2022 level.

“The lower production is based on a projected 0.7% decrease in commercial hog slaughter which would more than offset an expected 0.4% increase in carcass weights,” he says. “USDA is a bit more optimistic with 2023 pork production forecast to be slightly above 2022 production. Even with the smaller breeding herd, it may possible to see a modest growth in production in 2023 if there is productivity growth, which could come from more pigs saved per litter or heavier hog weights.”

Much of this will depend on both domestic and export demand.

“Even if domestic per capita consumption is lower or flat next year, U.S. consumers paying higher real, (i.e., inflation adjusted) prices would help hold the strong demand of the last several years,” Schulz says. “Pork export volume in 2023 is forecast to be down 2% from 2022. The strong U.S. dollar is a notable headwind to U.S. pork exports.”

Production costs will also remain high in 2023, he says. According to the Iowa State University model for farrow to finish production, costs increased 18% or $15/carcass cwt in 2022 compared to 2021. Costs are forecast to remain at, or slightly below, these record levels in 2023.

“Feed costs have been a big part of this increase but pork producers use numerous inputs and services which have all been higher in 2022,” Schulz says. “More uncertainty likely alters the risk–reward relationship as producers consider expansion. The more risk and uncertainty producers see, for a given level of expected profit, the more likely they will go slow on expansion once it starts.”

The cattle industry will continue to see some herd liquidation in 2023, says Elliott Dennis, Extension ag economist with the University of Nebraska. He says economists are taking a hard look at the next USDA inventory report to see if any heifers are being retained for breeding purposes.

“I think that’s going to be less than many are expecting,” he says. “We still have issues with feed costs and transportation costs with the price of diesel.”

Fewer cows translates into fewer calves and higher feeder cattle prices, Dennis says. He says 500- to 600-pound calves will reach prices in the low to mid $200s per hundredweight.

“We are going to see higher prices in 2023, but we may not all see a profit,” he says. “There are still opportunities to make some money if we can carefully manage costs.”

Dennis says a large number of calves were pushed forward in 2022, heading to the feedlot earlier than normal due to drought conditions. He says younger calves require more feed, so he expects to see more interest in backgrounding with higher placement weights.

Beef demand has been strong, although Dennis believes that could change as higher beef prices could cause consumers to look elsewhere.