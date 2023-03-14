Heather Hill is president of the National Pork Board and is co-owner of Hill Farms in Greenfield, Indiana, a 600-sow farrow-to-finish operation. Hill Farms also grows corn, soybeans and wheat.

Hill is a former pork board vice president and treasurer. She is also former president of the Indiana Pork Board and has been actively involved since 2009. She serves on the National FFA Career Development Sales Committee and is a leader for the local 4-H chapter. Hill is an Operation Main Street speaker.

IFT: Tell us about your background in agriculture.

HILL: I grew up very active and involved in 4-H. Both my parents grew up on a farm. I did not. My mom actually grew up on a pig farm, so it was very important to my parents to teach my siblings and me the importance of agriculture. And so we were very involved showing livestock. And that’s really where I fell in love with agriculture and knew I wanted to major in agriculture because of my wonderful experiences.

I went to Purdue University, and I have an animal science degree and was lucky enough to meet my husband while I was at Purdue. I feel very blessed that I was able to marry into a wonderful farm family. My husband is the fourth generation of his family to farm and raise pigs in Hancock County. We’re about a half hour east of Indianapolis. So that’s kind of what started my journey.

I have always been very involved with the farm and try to be involved in agricultural organizations. My husband and I feel it’s very important for us to be involved so that if our children want to be involved in agriculture, we can be their voice today while they’re still young.

IFT: You’ve been involved with leadership for quite a while. When you talk to producers, what are some of their major concerns?

HILL: I think you know foreign animal disease, and animal disease and general, is always something that livestock producers worry about when you’re caring for another living being. You want to make sure that they are as healthy as possible. African swine fever is always in the front of mind for pork producers, so we work very hard to make sure that we can keep it out of this country as well as be prepared if it arrives in our country.

Labor is a concern. Just being able to find a reliable, good workforce is always a concern for farmers. The cost of inputs is everywhere in our lives today as we’ve seen inflation, along with our animal feed, the pharmaceuticals we buy for our animals, just supplies in general are more expensive today than they were just even a year or two ago.

IFT: Trade is a priority for any commodity group. Are there opportunities out there for the pork industry to develop some new markets through carcass utilization and other uses?

HILL: Absolutely. We currently export to more than 95 countries. We are definitely focusing on maximizing our presence as well as our value of exports right now in the Western Hemisphere. Just in 2022 alone, we exported 2.7 million metric tons of pork and pork variety meat exports, which equated to about $7.7 billion. Exports account for 27.5% of total pork production in the U.S., so we work very hard to continue to drive that demand.

Our board of directors was lucky enough to take a trip to Colombia and Panama in January. It was very insightful to really see what’s happening in that market and to gain that valuable insight to bring back and see how we can apply it to other markets.

It’s really important to hear from the consumers there to see what their demands and needs are. We see almost a 100% return of investment of the money we spend on international markets, whether it might be seminars for buyers and sellers, product showcases, trade facilitation, there’s a whole bunch of things that can be done in that international market area.

IFT: What are consumers telling you about what they want on their plate?

HILL: Pork obviously is a very versatile product. You know, since COVID we’ve seen a resurgence in ground pork, which is kind of the original pork product, but one that often does not get much attention but can be used in recipes just like ground beef or ground turkey. We continue to work with partners in the channel, you know, whether that’s the grocery store or packers, to continue to find those niches for ground pork.

But as we see with consumers, you know nutrition is something that’s very important to them, and the nutritional value of pork is very competitive with the other proteins that are available out there. Human nutrition is an area that our board is investing a lot of dollars in 2023 and beyond because we feel that’s a real opportunity for us to showcase what pork can do for consumers and for their health.

Something else we hear from consumers is they are confused as to how pork is raised, which ultimately impacts what they’re putting on their plates. The last two years, we’ve worked really hard with our myth-busting campaign to try to bust those myths that exist for modern pork production. Those campaigns have been very successful in reaching a lot of different people.

IFT: The industry has changed a lot over the past two decades. How do you see it continue to evolve?

HILL: I’ve been out of college a little over 20 years and the industry has changed so much just in those 20 years, from the number of producers, the number of pigs produced, how those pigs are produced, the allied industry that works with us. There’s been a lot of consolidation over the years. But at the end of the day, how we raise our pigs is still very much the same while being open to different technologies.

We have a 16-year-old son, and in 10 years is this what he will be doing? I don’t know. And how will it look different? You know, I think there’s a lot of technology that is out there that could definitely benefit us as pork producers. So it’ll be interesting to see where that goes, to see how all that actually gets applied to our industry.

I think some of these issues that we’ve talked about today will continue. We’re always going to be thinking about keeping foreign animal disease out of this country. Hopefully in 10 years pork’s position on the plate is where we want it to be. But I think we’re always going to want more. We’re always going to want to try to tweak that demand. We love eating pork, and we want others to do that.