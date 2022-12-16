Pork checkoff meets goals with task force model

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories about the workings of various farm commodity checkoffs.

There was a time when committees governed the pork industry landscape, but as things happen more rapidly, task forces have become more popular for organizations like the National Pork Board. They identify a problem, determine its cause and how to fix it, and then move on to the next event.

“That has allowed us to address those issues more quickly,” says Gene Noem, an Iowa producer and past president of the National Pork Board. The pork board oversees the national pork checkoff.

The board recently set priorities for the coming year. There were 17 in 2021, Noem says.

For 2023, the board will focus on six priorities — foreign animal disease/African swine fever, sustainability, Real Pork through leadership, human nutrition, domestic market development and international market development.

Those items will be financed through the pork checkoff, which is currently 40 cents per $100 value. Effective January 1, that rate will fall to 35 cents.

The change is the result of discussion at the National Pork Forum. An additional 5 cents will be contributed into the National Pork Producers Council’s Strategic Investment Program (SIP). While contributions to the pork checkoff are mandatory, participation in SIP is optional.

“Instead of 40 cents and 10 cents, it will be 35 and 15,” Noem says.

He says input from the state producer associations is a key part to the prioritization process. Currently there are 42 state associations.

“We are a producer-led organization, so we ask our states about what is happening in their state, things that are important to them and what their priorities are,” Noem says.

He says the pork board will continue to utilize task forces to allow the industry to not only move quickly, but to help set priorities and organizational goals.

“We have seen more input from our task forces, and that input has specific goals in mind,” Noem says. “Working on preparing for ASF is a great example. We didn’t wait — we got right on preparedness and developed a plan.”

Checking on checkoffs

Commodity: Pork

Year of inception: 1986. Congress created the pork checkoff as part of The Pork Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act of 1985.

Checkoff rate: U.S. pork producers and importers pay 40 cents per $100 of value when pigs are sold and when pigs or pork products are brought into the United States. After Jan. 1, 2023, that rate will be 35 cents per $100 of value.

Disbursement: Percentage goes back to the states. The board collects the National Pork Checkoff funds and uses those dollars to implement programs of promotion, research and consumer information designed to enhance the marketing of U.S. pork and pork products.

Seats on board: 15

Representation: The National Pork Board is comprised of 15 pork producers or importers, nominated by Pork Act Delegates at the National Pork Forum and appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.