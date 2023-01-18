Pork Congress looks at trends, new technology

Trends and technology will be discussed and displayed at the Iowa Pork Congress Jan. 25-26 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

This will be the 50th edition of the winter showcase.

“We’re looking forward to a great show,” says Pat McGonegle, CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The event, which unofficially starts with IPPA’s annual meeting Jan. 24, is known as the largest winter swine show and conference.

McGonegle says producers work with IPPA staff on the program, which includes educational seminars and two keynote addresses this year. He says major issues include disease and production costs.

“Hog prices are decent, and normally we would see more expansion,” McGonegle says. “But costs are high and labor availability is not good at the moment.”

He says the trade show is also a highlight, adding numbers are excellent for the two-day show that begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25.

In addition to the great networking opportunities and the large trade show, the Iowa Pork Congress (https://www.iowapork.org/iowa-pork-congress-2023) includes several educational sessions, including keynote presentations for each day. On Jan. 25, Elizabeth McCormick, a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot, will talk about building a team approach on your farm, and teach you how to fly a helicopter.

Other educational sessions on Wednesday will cover economic outlook on crops and hogs for 2023; pork marketing success in retail and food service channels and legal challenges pig farmers and the pork industry have been through recently, including an update on the Proposition 12 case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Wednesday will conclude with the Master Pork Producer Awards banquet.

On Jan. 26, David Horsager, a well-known business author, will be the keynote speaker. He will talk about how top leaders and businesses drive successful results by building trust.

Other educational sessions on Jan. 26 are a swine health panel that will give an overview of six swine health topics that producers should be aware of, and an update on measuring sustainability efforts on farms and why the marketplace cares about those.

On both days, there will also be certification sessions for Pork Quality Assurance Plus with the Thursday session being conducted in Spanish. On Wednesday, Transportation Quality Assurance certification training will also take place.