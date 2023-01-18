 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Pork Congress looks at trends, new technology

Pork Congress 2020

In addition to the great networking opportunities and the large trade show, the Iowa Pork Congress includes several educational sessions.

 FIle photo

Trends and technology will be discussed and displayed at the Iowa Pork Congress Jan. 25-26 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

This will be the 50th edition of the winter showcase.

“We’re looking forward to a great show,” says Pat McGonegle, CEO of the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

The event, which unofficially starts with IPPA’s annual meeting Jan. 24, is known as the largest winter swine show and conference.

McGonegle says producers work with IPPA staff on the program, which includes educational seminars and two keynote addresses this year. He says major issues include disease and production costs.

“Hog prices are decent, and normally we would see more expansion,” McGonegle says. “But costs are high and labor availability is not good at the moment.”

People are also reading…

He says the trade show is also a highlight, adding numbers are excellent for the two-day show that begins at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25.

In addition to the great networking opportunities and the large trade show, the Iowa Pork Congress (https://www.iowapork.org/iowa-pork-congress-2023) includes several educational sessions, including keynote presentations for each day. On Jan. 25, Elizabeth McCormick, a former Black Hawk helicopter pilot, will talk about building a team approach on your farm, and teach you how to fly a helicopter.

Other educational sessions on Wednesday will cover economic outlook on crops and hogs for 2023; pork marketing success in retail and food service channels and legal challenges pig farmers and the pork industry have been through recently, including an update on the Proposition 12 case heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Wednesday will conclude with the Master Pork Producer Awards banquet.

On Jan. 26, David Horsager, a well-known business author, will be the keynote speaker. He will talk about how top leaders and businesses drive successful results by building trust.

Other educational sessions on Jan. 26 are a swine health panel that will give an overview of six swine health topics that producers should be aware of, and an update on measuring sustainability efforts on farms and why the marketplace cares about those.

On both days, there will also be certification sessions for Pork Quality Assurance Plus with the Thursday session being conducted in Spanish. On Wednesday, Transportation Quality Assurance certification training will also take place.

IPC-Floor-plan

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jeff DeYoung is editor and livestock editor for Iowa Farmer Today, Missouri Farmer Today and Illinois Farmer Today.

Related to this story

Most Popular

USDA report: Fewer market hogs with glimmers of expansion

USDA report: Fewer market hogs with glimmers of expansion

The USDA’s December Hogs and Pigs report places the December 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs at 73.1 million head, down roughly 1% from last quarter and 2% from last year. The year-over-year decline is driven by a nearly 2% smaller market hog inventory, which is toward the bottom end of pre-report estimates, as the breeding herd is nearly 0.5% larger than a year ago.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News