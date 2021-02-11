Pork group focuses on disease, demand issues

Delegates still made the trek to the annual meeting of the Iowa Pork Producers Association Jan. 26, but a major winter storm the day before likely cost the group a quorum.

Despite that, delegates discussed a variety of topics, says Dennis Liljedahl, a producer from Essex and newly elected IPPA president.

Those included Iowa’s preparedness for a foreign animal disease outbreak.

“With COVID, we’ve seen how disruptive a major event can be,” Liljedahl says.

The global pandemic also highlighted the importance of promoting pork.

“The restaurants have either closed down or possibly reduced hours, and more people are staying home,” Liljedahl says. “The National Pork Board is working to help people learn how to cook our pork products.”

Exports were also a major topic of discussion, he says.

“China is a big market, but there are a lot of other markets out there, and we need to work on those as China rebuilds its herd,” Liljedahl says.

He says despite the pandemic, pork producers remain upbeat.

“There have been a lot of lessons learned in the last year,” Liljedahl says. “We’re hoping all the essential workers can get the (COVID-19) vaccine, and that everyone stays safe.”

While the delegates could not formally pass resolutions due to the lack of a quorum, these resolutions were passed as advisories. IPPA’s board of directors officially confirmed the list last week.

Here is a list of resolutions approved recently: