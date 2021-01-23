Pork producer spreads word about industry

WINTHROP, Iowa — Ben Reck believes there is more to being a pork producer than raising pigs.

Reck, who farms near here in Buchanan County, is an active member of his community and enjoys spreading the word about pork production.

“I think it’s important to be involved in your community,” he says. “Pork producers do a great job, and we want people to know that.”

Reck farms with his father Doug. His grandfather, Don Reck, retired several years ago.

Reck and his wife Amy have four sons — Hunter, Riley, Owen and Gavin.

He graduated from North Iowa Area Community College in 1998 and returned full-time to the farm.

“I had always hoped I would be able to come back and farm, and it worked out to be able to do that,” Reck says.

At that time, his father and grandfather had about 100 sows each. They eventually got rid of those sows, renting and renovating an older sow building that housed 300 pigs.

Don built two, 500-head finishers in 1998, and Doug built one finisher. Ben worked with his grandfather on a 50-50 share.

“Pipestone had built a sow farm just north of us, but we weren’t able to be a part of that,” he says. “Eventually they built another and we were able to buy into that, so we sold our sows.”

Reck is a shareholder in two Pipestone sites. He receives 6,000 head per year from Silver Top, a 2,800-head sow farm near Aurora, Iowa, and 2,500 head annually from Blake’s Point, a 5,800-head sow farm in southwestern Wisconsin.

He finishes about 8,500 pigs annually. Ben has purchased shares in WholeStone Farms based in Fremont, Nebraska, and will market 7,200 pigs through them in 2021. WholeStone purchased the Hormel plant in Fremont.