Producer poised to take on presidency

WINTHROP, Iowa — Trish Cook’s passion for the pork industry has always stretched far beyond the borders of her northeast Iowa home.

And now, that passion has her on the cusp of history as she begins her year as president-elect of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. When she takes the gavel in January, Cook will be the first woman to serve as IPPA president.

“I’m definitely honored to serve, and I’m looking forward to representing Iowa’s pig farmers,” she says.

Cook and her husband Aaron farm near here in Buchanan County. They own a 1,200-sow farrow to finish operation, with the sow farm located on their homestead. Finishing barns are all located within a 10-mile radius of the home farm.

They also have their own feed mill and farm 200 acres, buying most of their corn locally.

The Cooks are Master Pork Producers and were named Pork All-Americans in 2011. The couple has been married 27 years, and they have three children — Holly, 24; Spencer, 22; and Kirby, 18.

“When we were first married, Aaron worked with his father, and I worked off the farm for 11 years,” Cook says. “We started to grow, and we saw that as an opportunity for me to stay home with the kids and get more involved in the operation.”

She also began to get more involved off the farm. She and Aaron became involved with the county pork producers group in 1995.

“That was a great way for us to get involved and meet other pig farmers,” she says. “Eventually I became part of state committees, and then on IPPA’s board of directors.”