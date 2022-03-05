Producer poised to take on presidency

WINTHROP, Iowa — Trish Cook’s passion for the pork industry has always stretched far beyond the borders of her northeast Iowa home.
And now, that passion has her on the cusp of history as she begins her year as president-elect of the Iowa Pork Producers Association. When she takes the gavel in January, Cook will be the first woman to serve as IPPA president.
“I’m definitely honored to serve, and I’m looking forward to representing Iowa’s pig farmers,” she says.
Cook and her husband Aaron farm near here in Buchanan County. They own a 1,200-sow farrow to finish operation, with the sow farm located on their homestead. Finishing barns are all located within a 10-mile radius of the home farm.
They also have their own feed mill and farm 200 acres, buying most of their corn locally.
The Cooks are Master Pork Producers and were named Pork All-Americans in 2011. The couple has been married 27 years, and they have three children — Holly, 24; Spencer, 22; and Kirby, 18.
“When we were first married, Aaron worked with his father, and I worked off the farm for 11 years,” Cook says. “We started to grow, and we saw that as an opportunity for me to stay home with the kids and get more involved in the operation.”
She also began to get more involved off the farm. She and Aaron became involved with the county pork producers group in 1995.
“That was a great way for us to get involved and meet other pig farmers,” she says. “Eventually I became part of state committees, and then on IPPA’s board of directors.”
Cook eventually became part of IPPA’s executive committee, serving as vice president of resources in 2021 before being chosen as president-elect two months ago.
“I certainly look forward to learning a lot this year,” she says. “Our new president, Kevin Rasmussen, is a great communicator and I’m looking forward to working with him and learning from him.”
Cook says there are several issues that will be priorities for IPPA in 2022, including traceability and prepping for a potential foreign animal disease event.
“I definitely want to get out and meet producers and find out their concerns,” she says. “Every farm is unique, but we all have the same goal of providing a safe and healthy food supply.”
She appreciates the support of Aaron and her family. Their daughter Holly works as a staff economist for the National Pork Producers Council in Washington, D.C., while Spencer is also pursuing a career in agriculture. Both are Iowa State University graduates, just like their parents.
Kirby is a high school senior, and Cook says he has expressed interest in coming back to the farm after college.
“We’ve told all our kids that if they want to come back to the farm, the opportunity will be there,” she says. “We’d love to see that happen.”