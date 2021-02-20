Producers cautious about profit as feed costs rise

HENDERSON, Iowa — Like many other livestock producers, Dick Godfrey has dealt with low prices, drought and COVID-19 over the past two years.

It’s tough to be optimistic with that trifecta, but the veteran cattleman believes he is seeing signs of recovery.

“We definitely are seeing that with the grain markets, and that has dampened livestock prices some,” says Godfrey, who farms near here in Mills County, Iowa, and serves as president of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

“However, we seem to be holding cow numbers, and bred cow prices are good. We are seeing better exports, and if we can capture more of the domestic market, I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Godfrey says higher corn prices is going to cut into profitability for all livestock producers. He adds it is difficult to find cash prices for cattle since many just buy on something like a grid-based contract.

Higher prices should help offset the increased production costs, says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist for Iowa State University.

He says fed cattle prices are the highest they have been in about nine months, although feeder cattle prices are slightly lower than in 2020.

“We are seeing more seasonality with prices now, which to me is a sign that markets are recovering,” Schulz says.

The USDA’s most recent Cattle Inventory report indicated beef cow numbers were down 0.6% from a year ago. He says feeder cattle prices have recovered some in recent weeks, and he expects the market to hold those gains.