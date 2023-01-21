Producers earn All-American status with pork

LE MARS, Iowa — Matt and Angie Schnepf love the farm life — a sentiment they hope they are passing along to their three sons.

The family farms near here in Plymouth County, running a wean-to-finish hog operation and growing corn and beans.

Matt and Angie were named Pork All-Americans in 2022. The IPPA Pork All-American award was established in 1970 to honor producers 40 years of age or younger who have established themselves as community leaders and successful and dedicated business people. Winners also have previously been named Master Pork Producers. The Schnepfs were part of the 2013 class of Master Pork Producers.

They both grew up on farms in northwest Iowa. The couple has three sons — Mitchell, 17; Max, 15; and Mick, 12.

Matt started farming with his father Loren after graduation from college in 2001. He and Angie were also married that year, and bought their first 40-acre tract of ground.

“That was an eventful year,” Matt says with a chuckle.

The Schnepfs built their first finishing barn in 2002 to contract feed pigs. Since then, they have added additional barns and have transitioned to feeding their own pigs.

“We buy feeder pigs and finish about 18,000 annually,” Matt says. “We get pigs every seven weeks.”

Their second barn was built in 2006, and in 2009 they started renting a building from a neighbor. The couple built a nursery in 2011.

Hogs are marketed through Livestock Equity based in Omaha.

“We’ve been working with them since 2010, and we’re really pleased with how things have gone,” Matt says.

In addition to owning the pigs, Matt helps his father with the row crops and his dad’s feedlot. They also own a trucking company together.

Over time, the couple has worked to improve biosecurity on the farm.

“We’ve done really well at keeping pigs healthy on issues that we can control,” Matt says. “When you want to focus on pigs growing, you really don’t want them getting infected with a virus.”

The couple is active with the Plymouth County Pork Producers. Matt has served as chairman of membership for several years, and assists with grilling events.

In 2017, he helped launch the Adopt-A-Pig program to revive a “dying” hog show at the Plymouth County Fair. FFA and 4-H youth — particularly those who do not have facilities to house a swine project — are paired with a mentor, attend barn visits and educational workshops, and have the opportunity to show a barrow and a gilt during the fair. The effort is a partnership between the county pork producers and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and annually reaches 30 youth.

Angie is also a 4-H club co-leader.

The boys are active in the operation, and Matt says he appreciates their help.

“I’m 99% sure our oldest wants to farm. The other two aren’t sure yet,” he says. “They complain a little, but when the machinery comes out, they get pretty excited.”

Matt says he hopes his sons will love farming as much as he does.

“I live for harvest and planting and getting new baby pigs,” he says. “There’s something about a clean barn filled with new pigs, and with a seven-week flow, we get to start all over again. That’s just a lot of fun for me.”