Producers prep for winter feed needs

Combine bitter cold with carrying a calf, and those mama cows are going to need extra groceries when winter winds start to swirl.

Mid-autumn is a good time to assess not only body condition, but also feed needs.

“Here in southeast Iowa, we had a dry September, so our fall grass isn’t there,” says Patrick Wall, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist. “So cows are probably a little thinner than we are used to, and that makes it tough to determine body score.”

He says thin cows are likely going to need some sort of energy supplement.

“Most will use distillers or gluten, which has more energy than hay or corn silage,” Wall says.

For producers with ample pastures, cows will stay in decent condition while on grass. Wall says tall fescue is an example of grass that will keep weight on cows in November and December.

He says hay should be tested before it’s fed.

“You’ll need a nutrient analysis before you start any kind of supplementing,” Wall says.

Thin cows could also be separated from the rest of the herd, says Justin Waggoner, Extension beef specialist with Kansas State University. This also applies to heifers.

Doing this will give them access to not only more grass, but they can be supplemented without competing with cows in better condition.

“If they are thin and you don’t address it now, they are going to likely calve as a thin cow,” Waggoner says. “That can cause issues with reproduction.”

He says putting on weight may require additional protein be supplemented. Most gestating cows need one to two pounds per day, Waggoner says.