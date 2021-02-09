Producers take closer look at risk protection strategy

The past few months have seen increased volatility in the hog market, which may signal the need to adjust risk management strategies.

One of those options is Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), and while it has been around for several years, producers are taking a harder look at it.

“Last summer the federal government started to subsidize a bigger percentage, similar to what is done with crop insurance,” said Pat Von Tersch with Professional Ag Marketing in Luverne, Minnesota. “It has been used more, partially because of that.”

Von Tersch spoke during a Jan. 28 webinar sponsored by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

Under LRP, producers are allowed to choose the number of head they market, the length of coverage and coverage level, as well as target weights and the maximum number of pigs to insure.

He said in 2021, the number of head per policy is limited to 40,000, or 150,000 annually. Endorsement lengths have been increased to 52 weeks. Unborn animals now may be insured, and the ownership requirement has been changed to 60 days.

Von Tersch said just like any strategy, there are pros and cons.

“Recent changes allow us to buy LRP puts on swine that are subsidized between 35-55%,” he said. “We can protect hogs marketed in the middle of CME contracts, and can now buy LRP up to 52 weeks out.”

Other positive options include comfort in hedging at higher levels because of the insurance, rolling puts up at minimal cost and not having to pay premiums until the contract expires.