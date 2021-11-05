Production costs cut into livestock profits

The outlook for 2022 remains positive for hog and cattle prices.

While 2022 won’t approach the profitability levels of 2021, hog prices should remain decent.

“There is an expectation that margins will tighten,” says Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist with Iowa State University.

Schulz says factors other than numbers will contribute to any profit margin.

“There are other things out there, like higher propane costs, higher costs for building materials and other items,” he says. “Pretty much everything is up across the board.”

The exception may be feed costs. Schulz says prices have come down slightly as harvest continues and farmers bring in a surprisingly good crop, considering severe drought conditions in key grain-producing regions of the Midwest.

He says feed costs will likely be down 5-10% in 2022, with hog prices down 10-15%,

Entering 2021, it was difficult to gauge whether the hog industry would see expansion or contraction. Schulz says the potential was there for both scenarios.

It remains murky for 2022.

“We did see lower-than-expected hog numbers in the (Hogs and Pigs) reports, so clearly there was little interest in expanding,” Schulz says. “I think producers looked at the rising production costs and decided not to grow. It’s difficult to predict what might happen in 2022.”

Labor shortages have impacted the livestock industry, much like the rest of the country, he says.

Another variability might be surging fertilizer prices, which could impact how much grain is grown, Schulz says.