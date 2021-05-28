Quality, goals guide show animal picks

Nick Anderson started showing cattle several years ago, then started selling show calves during his last year of college.

He has seen cattle from both inside and outside of the pen, but when it comes to identifying ideal traits for a good show animal, Anderson says beauty may lie in the eyes of the beholder.

“When someone asks about buying a calf, the first thing we need to do is figure out their goals,” says Anderson, who farms near Denison in west central Iowa. “What works for one person may not work for another.”

His cattle primarily carry Maine-Anjou, Chianina and Angus genetics. His Maine-Angus and ChiAngus cattle are used to generate seedstock for show heifers or market steers.

Anderson says show judges have different ideas of what they would like to see in the show ring.

“Some want stout animals, while others may want more fluidity,” he says. “You may want to focus on structure and longevity for that heifer. With a market steer, they will want to see some muscle.”

What works in the show ring for cattle also likely will work for pigs, says Ben Schmaling, a judge and producer who raises Berkshire show pigs near Prescott in southwest Iowa.

“Whether you are judging breeding hogs or market animals, you want a correct skeleton and correct angles to the feet, hock and hip,” he says. “We tell kids to make sure all four feet are pointing in the right direction. If the foot isn’t straight, the hock isn’t going to be square. Sometimes, it’s the little things that make the difference.”