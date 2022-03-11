Quick fixes add to new fence demand

While fencing technology continues to evolve, there is still room for barbed wire.

Much of the change is coming on the electric side, says David Bruene, beef farm manager for Iowa State University. He says some fencing systems come with sensors that can read the power in the electric fence and make adjustments, helping to ensure cattle stay away.

“You can have shorts but still hold livestock,” Bruene says.

New fence testers can help pinpoint where electrical shorts are located, he says. That saves a producer from having to walk the entire fence line to find that short.

At the ISU farm, Bruene says fences can be checked remotely, and if necessary, sensors can be turned off so the fence can be repaired.

Conductors have also come a long way, he says.

“We don’t get the amp draw we used to get,” Bruene says. “That allows us to use longer stretches of fence.”

Electric fencing has been used in rotational grazing systems for many years, and he says it continues to be popular.

“One student can put out 500 feet of fence in 8 to 10 minutes,” he says. “It’s very efficient.”

Bruene says five- and six-strand barbed wire fence remains popular for perimeter fencing.

That’s the wire of choice for most of Clint Young’s customers. He is the owner of Young Fencing near Creston, Iowa, serving customers in southwest and south central Iowa, as well as northwest Missouri.

“Much of what we do is permanent fencing, and we probably put down 70 miles or more of fencing each year,” Young says. “I would say three-fourths of that is barbed wire.”