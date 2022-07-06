Rapid swings trigger heat stress issues

Editor’s note: The following was written by Warren Rusche, South Dakota State University assistant professor and Extension feedlot specialist, for the university’s website June 16.
The transition from spring to summer often happens seemingly overnight — cold, cloudy conditions one day followed by sunny conditions with warm (or even hot) temperatures the next.
Those rapid transitions can trigger heat stress responses in cattle, even if the actual weather conditions do not appear to be that severe.
The biggest cause of early summer heat stress in feedlot cattle is rapid changes in temperature and humidity before cattle become acclimated to warmer conditions. Cattle can and do become accustomed to warmer temperatures, but that adjustment takes time.
Also, many cattle in late spring have not slicked off their hair coat. Finally, late spring is very often associated with wet conditions, leading to increased humidity and mud, both of which increase the risk of losses caused by heat stress.
Cattle are not the only ones who get “fooled” by the weather. Hot weather conditions can also catch cattle feeders off guard. Researchers from SDSU, University of Minnesota and the University of Nebraska surveyed feedlot managers in those respective states about the strategies they followed to handle heat stress in their “Heat Stress Mitigation Strategy Survey.” They found that most managers used observed weather conditions or cattle behavior as a trigger to take steps to alleviate heat stress.
Relying on actual weather conditions or cattle observations tells us what we need to do today, but it is less useful as a tool to begin planning and being proactive. Only about one-fourth of the respondents used some form of a heat stress alert system.
Proactively addressing heat stress reduces the risk of performance loss and animal mortality. One of the key findings from the Heat Stress Mitigation survey project was that shades or buildings were the most-desirable mitigation measures.
Shades offer a number of appealing attributes, particularly the fact that once set out, no further decisions are necessary, unlike sprinklers.
Deploying shades is often not an option if heat stress events are imminent. There are, though, various management strategies that can be put into place to reduce risk. As with most aspects of livestock production, some approaches are more feasible than others in certain circumstances. Potential ideas include:
- Be ready early. Starting mitigation measures before the situation reaches emergency status will better help cattle adapt to changing environment.
- Provide additional water capacity. Making certain that sufficient water capacity is available is critically important for the health and welfare of the cattle.
Cattle can require 20 gallons or more of water per day when the temperature exceeds 80°F, with at least half that demand occurring during a short time frame in the afternoon. Two to 4 inches of water space per head (or 1,000 pounds live weight) is required to ensure cattle can access enough water. If these conditions are not met by existing facilities, providing additional water tanks may be required.
- Sprinkler application. Using water application to reduce the effects of heat stress is well-proven. Applying water early in the day provides opportunities to create a cooler pen surface and dissipate heat before peak temperatures.
The downside is the potential for creating muddier pen surfaces, particularly during high- precipitation summers or in poorly drained pens.
- Reduce energy intake from feed. Lessening the amount of dietary energy consumed by cattle, either by slightly reducing feed intake or decreasing the energy density of the diet, has been shown to help cattle cope with heat events.
In addition, feeding a greater proportion of the diet later in the day shifts peak metabolic heat load to a time when temperatures are not at their peak.