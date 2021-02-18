Rising feed costs hit pork industry

Production costs will take a large bite out of any profitability in the hog market this year.

Steve Meyer, an economist with Partners for Production Agriculture, said rising grain costs are attempting to put the brakes on any momentum in the hog market.

“Corn and soybean meal prices have been on a rocket,” he said during a marketing outlook webinar hosted by the National Pork Board Feb. 9.

Meyer said China has been the driving force behind higher prices as it rebuilds its sow herd. He said a ban on garbage feeding and the switch to a grain-based swine diet has also boosted imports into China.

Meyer said soybeans could supply the real firepower.

Record-high yields resulted in a carryover of just 88 million bushels.

“China’s demand for soybeans is still insatiable,” he said.

Higher feed costs will help create break-even prices of $74 per hundredweight for the top producers, with that figure closer to $80 for average producers.

“Remember, we haven’t sold many hogs that have eaten expensive grain yet,” Meyer said. “It’s best to accept a small disaster and protect yourself against a huge disaster.”

Demand for pork remains strong despite fewer people going out to eat. Meyer said cold storage numbers are down a third for pork, while numbers for beef and chicken remain nearly the same.

“We have 400 million pounds in cold storage. That’s just over three days of production,” he said. “We either need higher production for a while or lower consumption.”