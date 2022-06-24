Seedstock producer looks for the best genetics

BONDURANT, Iowa — Eric Sanny believes when it comes to seedstock, quality always trumps quantity.

“We don’t want to be the biggest. We want to produce high- quality cattle,” he says.

Sanny and his wife Stacia generally run 30 to 40 cows on pasture near here in Polk County, utilizing Simmental and Angus genetics to create SimAngus cattle. Sanny Farms sells bulls and heifers, and calves in both the spring and fall.

The children — Carter, 18, and Elise, 15 — are active with the cattle operation.

Sanny grew up around cattle, saying it was something he enjoyed.

“Dad always had a commercial herd, and we talked about developing a registered herd in the future,” he says. “A little over 10 years ago, we decided to go that direction.”

They used artificial insemination to help introduce new genetics into the herd, as well as some embryo transfers.

“By doing this, we are able to get more value out of the cattle,” Sanny says.

Most cattle are sold through private treaty, although the family occasionally participates in consignment sales. His children also have show cattle at the county and state fair.

“This has been a great way to teach them how to care for animals,” Sanny says.

When he first started in the seedstock business, he made sure to talk to veteran producers to help learn the right way to go about things. This included the purchase of genetics.

Finding a mentor is one of many steps that need to be taken in the seedstock process, says Patrick Wall, Iowa State University Extension beef specialist based in southeast Iowa.

“You need to crawl before you can walk,” he says. “And to get to where you’re wanting to go, you’re probably going to have to write a sizable check.”

Wall says producers need to work backwards, figuring out what potential customers will want for genetics and breeding cattle to meet those needs.

Customer service also needs to be part of the start-up plan.

“You need to plan on providing as good or better service than established producers,” Wall says.

Lower sale prices are also part of the process.

“You may have the same pedigree as your neighbor who has been doing this for a while, but you can’t expect to get the same price,” Wall says.

He also encourages honesty.

“If you have a new customer and you don’t have what they want, send them to someone down the road,” Wall says. “If you sell them a poor animal, you’ll never get that customer again.”

He says there are many tools available to get started in the seedstock business, including AI, natural mating and embryo transfers.

“You need to decide what’s best for you,” Wall says.

Producers who use AI also need a bull to help ensure the highest possible conception rate.

“Don’t call your bull a cleanup bull, even if you use them to cover cows,” Wall says. “One-third of your calves are going to come from that bull, making him very important. You want your customers to understand how important he is, too.”

Some form of advertising is also recommended.

“You need a diverse marketing strategy,” Wall says, which includes a mix of print advertising and social media. Word of mouth is also a key element, he says.

Some sort of guarantee is also essential.

“Your purebred breeders have the breeder guarantee,” Wall says. “You have to stand behind that animal and if things go badly, you need to be able to replace it.”

Sanny says he and his family take pride in customer service.

“We love having repeat customers. We back the animals we sell,” he says.

Sanny works full-time for Novus International, managing the swine sales team in the U.S. He also serves as treasurer for the county cattlemen’s group.

While things have gone pretty well, Sanny say there is always room for improvement.

“We are always looking to improve genetics, to improve the hybrid vigor you get when you crossbreed cattle,” he says. “You have to look at how you can be better.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.