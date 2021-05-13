Show season looks to return to normal in 2021

Greg Lear expects this show season to be similar to 2019, with a few changes in place as the nation continues to deal with COVID-19.

Lear, who farms near Spencer and serves as the open show superintendent for the Clay County Fair and on the Iowa State Fair swine show committee, says 2020 challenged everyone. But despite that, he says many youth livestock shows were still held under tougher safety guidelines.

“All we had for our fair was the Exclusive competition, but on Labor Day weekend, a bunch of us put together a four-species show that featured 500 kids and over 1,000 animals,” Lear says. “There was such a strong drive to have some kind of show last year.”

He says it’s full steam ahead this year in Clay County.

“We will have more hand sanitizing stations, but we will be following the same guidelines that we had in 2019,” Lear says.

As for the state fair, he expects a similar story.

“Barring a spike in COVID cases, we should be good to go,” Lear says, adding most fairs will have added signage to alert attendees about health and safety guidelines.

Trying to schedule livestock shows in 2020 was a challenge, says Mike Anderson, Iowa State University Extension program specialist. But he says it also presented an opportunity for learning.

“I would expect to see a show season similar to 2019, but with some of the practices we learned in 2020,” he says. “We definitely learned more about keeping people healthy, and we learned that we can make adjustments when we need to make them.”