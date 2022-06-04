Southwest Iowa family honored with seedstock award in 2021

MOUNT AYR, Iowa — Kevin Triggs isn’t exactly sure when his grandfather started raising pigs.

“He got married in 1918, so it was sometime after that,” he says. “He raised Spots, and always said they were the best.”

Triggs has carried on the tradition that was passed down from his grandfather and father, raising seedstock on the family’s Ringgold County farm. And, he has added a fourth generation with his sons Johnathan and Tyler.

Triggs received the 2021 Master Seedstock Producer award from the Iowa Purebred Swine Council. According to the council, the award recognizes outstanding purebred seedstock producers who exemplify integrity, leadership and success in the production and promotion of the purebred swine industry.

The southwest Iowa operation contains not only Spots, but also pigs from the Chester White, Duroc and Poland China breeds, as well as a few crossbred pigs.

Called Triggs Show Pigs, the herd consists of about 70 sows and a few boars. In addition to selling show pigs and breeding stock, the family also operates a boar stud called The Boar Battery, selling semen from Spotted and Chester White boars.

Triggs started farming not long after graduating from high school in 1980.

“We kind of got started some in the ’70s and ’80s, but we really got going with the show pigs in the ’90s,” he says. “The boys showed a lot of pigs, and it really took off.”

Triggs says his sons have really developed the business, taking advantage of technology and social media to improve and market their livestock throughout the U.S.

“They’re really good with that type of thing,” he says, adding each has their own area of responsibility.

The family won numerous awards on the show circuit in 2021, including high honors at the CPS (Certified Pedigreed Swine) Summer Type Conference for the champion bred Spotted gilt and reserve Spotted boar. At the Southwest Type Conference, their Chester White boar was the champion and high seller, and at the National Barrow Show, they had both the champion Chester Boar and reserve Spotted gilt.

Triggs says they have a good number of repeat customers, and he and his family make sure they are treated well.

“My boys will help anyone, even if they didn’t buy the pig from us,” he says. “They will do anything they can if someone asks for help.”

Most hogs are sold through online auctions, live sales and on-farm visits.

Triggs says structurally sound pigs are always in demand.

“Hocks and straight legs and clean necks and throats are popular traits for everyone,” he says.

Triggs has always been active in his industry and community. He is a member and past president of the Iowa Spotted Association and served on the board for several years. Triggs belongs to the Certified Pedigreed Swine and National Swine Registry organizations. He is also a longtime 4-H club leader, and recently retired as longtime vice president of the Ringgold County Fair Board.

Triggs says as the fourth generation takes over more and more of the farming operation, he believes the future is even brighter.

“The boys are always looking ahead. They are really driven to succeed,” he says. “We are always learning.”

