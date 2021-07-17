Southwest Iowa producer steers group through effects of COVID

ESSEX, Iowa — It’s a muggy day in southwest Iowa, with storm clouds on the western horizon, as Dennis Liljedahl wraps up his daily chores.

“We could use that rain,” he says, knowing most of the western third of the state remains mired in a drought.

Liljedahl, who serves as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association, farms with his wife Diane and son Drew near here in Page County. In addition to growing corn and soybeans, they also operate a wean-to-finish hog operation.

“We stopped farrowing a year ago, so now we use a broker to buy us pigs,” he says. “It’s worked pretty well.”

The farm has a finishing capacity of 1,250 head, with hogs marketed twice a year, primarily with Tyson Foods in Perry, Iowa.

Liljedahl came home to farm in 1975 after graduating from Iowa State University. He started farming with his father, and eventually established his own operation.

“There have always been hogs on this farm,” he says. “Dad bought the stock that were on the farm when he bought it, and we’ve gone from there.”

Liljedahl became involved in his county pork producers group, at the urging of longtime Extension director Ron Sanson.

“He got me to do the Iowa-Minnesota leadership program, and part of that project was to re-activate the Page County Pork Producers,” he says. “We were able to get that done in the mid- to late-’80s.”

Over time, Liljedahl served in most of the offices at the county level. A few years ago, he began serving as a district director for IPPA.