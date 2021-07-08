Speaker: Build a brand to bring in beef buyers

DES MOINES — Rachel Cutrer says a cattle operation’s brand needs to go beyond a sign hanging over the driveway entrance.

“Building a brand is a lot like building a set of working pens,” she says.

Cutrer and her husband own Ranch House Designs and also raise cattle in Texas. She says creating a brand and promoting it is vital in this era of social media and consumer interest in ag products.

Cutrer spoke to producers at the Beef Improvement Federation’s research symposium and convention here June 22.

She cited five necessities when it comes to establishing a brand. The first is the brand itself.

“You want to have a brand that is worth talking about,” Cutrer says. “What are the things that will make people look favorably on that brand?”

She says those factors include cattle, social responsibility, emotional appeal, workplace quality, financial performance, vision and leadership.

Cutrer says the next step is determining who needs to see your brand and learn what it means.

“Target a group of people who care about your product,” she says. “Build a persona that describes your ideal customer. You have to be able to define your core customer.”

Producers also need to be able to tell their story and get their message out to their customers. Cutrer says that message needs to be consistent with the brand.

Once a brand has been established, she says it needs to be advertised. Cutrer says there are a variety of platforms to use, including a website, paid advertising and social media.