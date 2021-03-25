Spring soil tests show steps to optimize pasture

Patches of green in pastures mixed with brown means spring is here, making it the perfect time to test pasture soil.

“Early spring is really a good time to test soil,” says Aaron Saeugling, Iowa State University Extension agronomist based in southwest Iowa. “What you really want to do is look at the pH and make any necessary adjustments.”

He says recommendations may be found in ISU’s PM1688 publication, which walks farmers through the steps to balance soil in pastures.

One of those steps involves the use of lime. Saeugling says while most farmers will typically apply lime in the fall, there is still some benefit in the spring.

He says using pelleted limestone (also known as pell-lime) allows for quicker use by the soil.

Saeugling says one sample should be taken every 10 acres in the pasture, with some exceptions.

“There’s no point in sampling areas you can’t get to with a fertilizer spreader,” he says. “You also want to avoid testing in high traffic areas, such as areas with a lot of manure.”

Soil tests may also indicate nitrogen issues. Saeugling says farmers looking for an extra grass boost could apply nitrogen, but he says financial considerations need to factor into the equation.

“You have to make sure the added expense will pay off for you,” he says.

Pastures that include legumes need a soil pH in the 6.5 to 6.8 area, Saeugling says.

He says warm-season grass pastures are rare in the Midwest, but a nitrogen application in late May or early June should help boost forage production in July and August.