State Fair just part of the farm puzzle for Way We Live family

BEAMON, Iowa — The land where Malcolm and Ardella Miller farm with their daughter and her husband and children has been in the family since 1867, when Malcolm’s great-grandfather bought it for $1.25 an acre. The family’s history with the county and state fairs goes back almost as far.

“My grandparents went and camped at the fair 100 years ago,” Malcolm says.

And this year the family is one of a handful honored as part of the Way We Live awards. The award may be fitting, because the state fair is just a part of the way the Miller family has always lived.

When they were children, Malcolm and Ardella met at 4-H camp. Years later their daughter, Jen, met an agriculture teacher and eventually the pair married.

Today Jen and Brian Feldpausch farm in this corner of Grundy County. She works for an area education agency. He serves on the local school and fair boards. Their children, Abby, Nick and Will have all showed at the fair.

Malcolm and Ardella are the fourth generation of Millers to farm here, working with Malcolm’s brother, Hank. When their daughter became a teacher and moved away, they started to think about what would happen when they retired. But then Jen and Brian married and eventually made the move back here to join the business.

“So we switched gears,” Malcolm says. “Hank (Malcolm’s brother) and I were thrilled it would go on.”

Today the farm includes row crops, hay, a contract hog feeding operation and a small cow-calf herd.

“And Will’s got an operation,” Brian adds, referring to his 13-year-old son.

The fair has always been a piece of that farm puzzle, Brian adds.

“I think I have been at the state fair every year since 1982,” he says.

Meanwhile Abby, now 20 and a student at Iowa State University, has taken part in the governor’s steer show. Nick, 18, a recent high school graduate who plans to study agriculture at Des Moines Area Community College this fall, also shows at the fair, as does Will.

Abby and Brian took part in the farm to fair meal at the fair.

This year the family is excited to see what is new at the fair and to participate in the livestock shows. They know that August means state fair time is here.