AMES, Iowa — The overall profitability of a livestock production operation greatly depends on the age of the buildings.
Maintenance of the buildings is critical for their continued use. Techniques that can help improve the usable life of roofs, concrete, slats and trusses need to be considered and implemented, Kapil Arora, agricultural engineering field specialist with Iowa State University Extension, said in a news release.
ISU Extension and Outreach is joining industry partners to offer five workshops on the maintenance issues faced by facility managers and maintenance crews.
These workshops will discuss concrete pit maintenance and construction, truss management, roof and moisture management and other repair and maintenance issues that can help protect the building and extend its life.
The workshops are geared toward livestock producers, livestock building owners and contractors, facility managers, maintenance crew members, engineers, designers and others.
Workshops will be held in Carroll (March 9), Webster City (March 16), Le Mars (March 17), Nashua (March 23) and Washington (March 24). Additional workshop details including registration deadlines and workshop locations are available online at bit.ly/2uohb7O.
All workshops are the same and participants may register for one location only.
Registration is $35 per participant and pre-registration is required, as space is limited. Walk-ins will only be accepted if space is available.
Participants can register by sending payment with the completed registration form to the address included on the online brochure for the respective location.