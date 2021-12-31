Strong livestock prices should hold in 2022, economist says

Livestock prices will finish strong in 2021 and should maintain that momentum well into 2022.

Lee Schulz, Extension livestock marketing economist at Iowa State University, says good prices usually result in expansion of the hog herd. However, that subject is up for debate.

“I think we are equally likely to see expansion or contraction,” he says. “Right now, there is a lot of incentive to expand.”

Schulz says prices in 2021 are the highest since 2014. He says prices are likely to go lower in 2022, but should remain “historically strong.”

The big concern, he adds, are production costs.

“Costs were 30% higher in 2021 than in 2020,” Schulz says. “We expect those to hold in 2022, and we’re not just talking about feed costs. We’re talking labor, energy, services, machinery, etc. Those inflationary costs are here to stay.”

He says demand continues to drive higher hog prices, adding that demand will need to be maintained for prices to continue seeing strength in 2022.

For the first quarter of 2022, Schulz sees lean hog prices averaging between $81 and $84 per hundredweight, with second quarter prices in the $88 to $92 range.

In the third quarter, he is forecasting a price average between $85 and $90, with fourth quarter numbers between $74 and $80.

“We’re looking at a yearly average in that $84 range,” Schulz says.

He says other factors will figure into prices, including the spread of African swine fever, the domestic and global economies, and grain prices.